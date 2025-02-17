Bisons Continue Tradition of Welcoming Canadian Fans to the Ballpark with 'At-Par Pricing Discount' (30% OFF) on Single-Game Tickets Through May 31

The Buffalo Bisons organization greatly appreciates the amazing baseball fans of Southern Ontario who have become a part of our Herd, and to continue to welcome all fans to Sahlen Field, the team will continue their tradition of providing Canadian Fans an 'At Par' Pricing Discount for the purchase of all single-game tickets by Canadian residents through May 31. The offer will begin with the Bisons.com 'No-Service Fee' Pre-Sale of all 2025 single-game tickets, Tuesday, February 18 (10am).

This year, the Bisons have increased the At-Par Discount to 30% OFF to continue to provide the absolute best value to their fans coming from Canada.

The At-Par pricing not only includes single-game tickets to all Bisons home games from Opening Day, March 28 through Star Wars Night on May 31, but also any future single-game tickets as long as they are purchased by May 31. This gives Bisons fans from Canada the ability to plan their whole summer at Sahlen Field and save on such nights as Lacrosse Night with the Buffalo Bandits (June 26), Women in Sports Night with postgame Drone Show (August 2) and each game during the all new 'Giveaway Week' (August 19-24).

At-par pricing will be available for Canadian residents both online at Bisons.com (by using the promo code BISONS2025) and by using Canadian cash only at the Sahlen Field Box Office. For all 'at-par' policies, proof of Canadian residency is required. For online purchases, the promo code will lock in a 30% discount that will account for the exchange difference.

For more information, fans are encouraged to visit Bisons.com. All Canadian cash 'at par' policies exclude the purchase/use of the Bisons' Gift Cards and ticket packages.

