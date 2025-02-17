2025 Bisons Single-Game Tickets Go on Sale Tuesday, February 18 (10 a.m.) with 'No Service Fee' Pre-Sale

February 17, 2025 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







With Opening Day at Sahlen Field just 39 days away, the Buffalo Bisons today announced they will hold a special Online Pre-Sale of ALL 2025 Single-Game Tickets starting Tuesday, February 18 at 10:00 a.m. Fans will pay no-service fees on any single-game ticket they purchase on Bisons.com February 18-21, including for games such as Opening Day on March 28, Star Wars Night on May 31, the KeyBank Independence Eve Celebration with the BPO on July 3 and the team's first ever Harry Potter Night on August 23.

There is no promo code needed to take advantage of the No-Service Fee Pre-Sale starting Tuesday and as a reminder, Bisons fans will also save an additional $4.00 per ticket by purchasing their tickets in advance of game day.

A full line of ticket packages is also available at the team's official website, Bisons.com, including the team's popular 12-Ticket Flex Pack, which provides fans with undated tickets they can use in any combination for games throughout the season, and the team's Herd Membership Club, which allows fans to pick games each month of the season while also receiving exclusive ballpark perks.

Kids Club Memberships (just $30) and Season Starter Packs (15 games for only $6 a game) are also available at Bisons.com. For a complete 2025 promotional schedule and ticket offerings, fans are encouraged to visit Bisons.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from February 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.