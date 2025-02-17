Victory Field Nominated for Best Minor League Ballpark by USA TODAY
February 17, 2025 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - USA TODAY and the Indianapolis Indians today announced that Victory Field has been nominated for Best Minor League Ballpark as part of the 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, highlighting exemplary attractions and businesses to provide readers with recommendations. Fans can vote for Victory Field once per day through Monday, March 17 at 11:59 am ET at 10Best.USATODAY.com.
"As we approach the 30th anniversary of serving as Indianapolis' downtown destination for America's Pastime, we're excited for Victory Field to be highlighted on the national stage," said Randy Lewandowski, Indianapolis Indians president and CEO. "The ballpark experience is central to creating lifelong summer memories for almost 600,000 fans each season."
Victory Field opened on July 11, 1996, as the premier home for the Indians and Minor League Baseball in Indianapolis as one of a number of attractions in White River State Park. Since, various stadium upgrades - including the installment of a new drainage and irrigation system underneath the playing surface, a refreshed Corona Premier Patio beyond the right-field foul pole and the addition of the Elements Financial Club behind home plate - have modernized the 30-year-old ballpark.
In 2024, the Indians led all 120 minor league teams with an 8,405 average attendance across 70 openings. The total attendance of 588,363 for the season was less than 500 fans shy of the MiLB lead. Full season, half season and mini plans are currently on sale for the 2025 season, and group and premium reservations may also be made. Single-game tickets go on sale Monday, March 3, at 10 AM.
For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.
