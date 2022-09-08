Biscuits Take Series Lead After 6-Inning Shortened Game

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Montgomery Biscuits (65-57/37-23) kept the pressure on as they defeated the Rocket City Trash Pandas (76-53/35-25), 10-6, in a shortened six-inning rain delay game Thursday night at Riverwalk Stadium. With the win and a Mississippi Braves loss, the Biscuits now stand six games above them in the Second-Half South Division standings with 9 games to go in the season.

In the top of the first, Biscuits starter John Doxakis retired the Trash Pandas with a pair of strikeouts, although he did surrender a stand-up double to shortstop Zach Neto.

In the bottom of the inning, Rocket City starter, Sam Bachman (0-1) took the mound and had a rough start. After grounding out Brett Wisely and Osleivis Basabe, Bachman allowed a deep single to Kameron Misner. Immediately after, Ronny Simon delivered a two-run home run to right-center to put the Butter and Blue on top 2-0.

In the bottom of the second, the Biscuits turned it on scoring four runs in the inning. Bachman pitched himself into another hole as the Biscuits loaded the bases with no outs. Right fielder Diego Infante made his way home after catcher Blake Hunt reached on a missed catch error by Logan O'Hoppe for the lead to improve to 3-0. In the next at-bat, Bachman walked Wisely and grew the lead to 4-0. Basabe then grounded into a double play but allowed designated hitter Johan Lopez to score. With two outs, Misner connected for an RBI-single that made it six unanswered for the Biscuits and the lead to 6-0.

In the top of the fourth, the Trash Pandas were able to break their goose egg and respond with four runs of their own. Biscuits' starter Doxakis gave up four hits and four runs in the inning, including a two-run double from O'Hoppe and a two-run triple from center fielder Jordyn Adams that cut the lead to 6-4.

After a mound visit, Alan Strong (2-0) entered the game for Doxakis, but had a tough time recording the final out. Strong surrendered a two-run single to outfielder Aaron Whitefield that was mishandled by Basabe and tied the game at six.

In the bottom of the fourth with two outs, Misner drove in the go-ahead run with an RBI-single to lift the Biscuits 7-6.

In the bottom of the fifth, with Trash Pandas Jack Dashwood now on the mound, the Biscuits drove in another three runs to take a four-run lead and enter double-digits. First baseman Evan Edwards crushed a solo home run to center that extended the Biscuit lead to 8-6. The lead grew to 9-6 after a sac fly from Hunt, and Wisely made it 10-6 after an RBI-single before the side was retired.

In the top of the sixth with two outs and 1-0 count on Rocket City left fielder Aaron Whitefield the game entered rain delay and was called.

The Biscuits return to action Friday when RHP Michael Mercado (4-6) faces RHP Mason Erla (4-5) for Fan Appreciation Night feat. Trash Bag Giveaway at 6:35 PM CT.

The rest of the series includes Space Force/Military Appreciation Night pres. by Alabama Power & MAX Fireworks AT 6:05, and 2023 Schedule Poster Giveaway & Bark in the Park at 3:33 PM CT.

