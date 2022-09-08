Trash Pandas Homestand Highlights: September 13-18

The playoff-bound Rocket City Trash Pandas return to Toyota Field next week for their final homestand of the regular season, hosting the Birmingham Barons, Double-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, from Tuesday, September 13 through Sunday, September 18.

The series against their Alabama rivals will feature a number of fun promotions. It starts with a Hispanic Heritage Night on Tuesday, September 13, followed by Dog Day on Wednesday, September 14, Huntsville Stars Throwback Night with a jersey auction on Thursday, September 15, fireworks spectaculars on Friday, September 16 and Saturday, September 17, before ending the regular season with Fan Appreciation Day on Sunday, September 18.

Tuesday, September 13 - Trash Pandas vs. Birmingham Barons

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 4:30 p.m. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

Hispanic Heritage Night: A pregame Hispanic Heritage parade of flags will take place on the warning track as part of Hispanic Heritage Night, presented by Drake State. DJ Rafi will also be live at the Inline Electric Rock Porch. Fans can also enjoy special Hispanic food near the Bullpen Bar in the outfield.

Ladies Night: Ladies will have the opportunity to win great prizes and all fans can enjoy $1 off canned wine, sponsored by Reeds Jewelers.

Wednesday, September 14 - Trash Pandas vs. Birmingham Barons

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 4:30 p.m. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

Bike Night: A special parade of motorcycles will begin at 5:45 p.m., with bikers riding around the warning track before the game.

IDEXX Labs Dog Day: Fans can bring their furry friends to Toyota Field and sit with them on the Budweiser Berm. A $1 donation per dog is requested, benefitting the Greater Huntsville Humane Society. At the Bullpen Bar, fans can purchase a pup cup for $5, a great treat of whipped cream for dogs to enjoy throughout the game.

Thursday, September 15 - Trash Pandas vs. Birmingham Barons

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 4:30 p.m. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

Huntsville Stars Throwback Night: For the first time since 2014, the Huntsville Stars will take the field as the Trash Pandas will wear specialty throwback jerseys for the first time, presented by Trustmark. Former Huntsville Stars players Hunter Morris, Francisco Matos, Jimmy Jones, and Kevin MacLeod will be on hand to throw the first pitch and take part in a meet-and-greet with fans on the concourse before the game.

Huntsville Stars Jersey Auction: The Trash Pandas will be wearing Huntsville Stars specialty jerseys for Thursday's game. Fans can bid on game worn, autographed jerseys from the Trash Pandas throughout the game by texting 'huntsvillestars' to 76278 and by visiting huntsvillestars.givesmart.com. The jersey auction will begin at 3 p.m. and conclude at the end of the seventh inning. Proceeds from the auction will benefit Kids To Love and the Rocket City Trash Pandas Foundation. Additionally, a team-signed jersey will be available in a raffle for fans in attendance. Raffle tickets are three for $5, seven for $10, and 20 for $20.

Burgers & Buds Thursday: Fans can get a burger and a Bud or Bud Light for just $12, available at Dumpster Dive, Gravity Grille, or All-Stars concession stands.

Happy Hour: From 5-7 p.m., fans can enjoy $3 domestic drafts at the Inline Electric Rock Porch and Bill Penney Toyota Plaza. Morgan Laubach will be performing at the Rock Porch before the game.

Friday, September 16 - Trash Pandas vs. Birmingham Barons

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 4:30 p.m. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

Huntsville Havoc Night: The Huntsville Havoc will have inflatable games and a display table in the outfield. During the game, Havoc mascots Chaos and Rukus, as well as coaches and players including Head Coach Glenn Detulleo will be on hand to sign autographs and take photos with fans.

Live Music: Before the game, head to the Inline Electric Rock Porch for a live performance from Gabe Larose.

Friday Night Fireworks: Following the game, a dazzling fireworks display will light up the Rocket City sky, presented by Smartronix.

Saturday, September 17 - Trash Pandas vs. Birmingham Barons

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 4:30 p.m. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

Live Music: Before the game, head to the Inline Electric Rock Porch for special performance from Lowery Riethmaier.

Player of the Month: The Trash Pandas will announce the Blue Orbit Player of the Month in a special pre-game ceremony on the field.

Saturday Night Fireworks: Following the game, fireworks will light up the Rocket City sky courtesy of Boeing.

Sunday, September 18 - Trash Pandas vs. Birmingham Barons

Gates Open: All gates will open at 1 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 12:30 p.m. First pitch is at 2:35 p.m.

Live Music: Before the game, go to the Inline Electric Rock Porch for live performance from Olivia Farabaugh.

Fan Appreciation Day: All fans attending Sunday's game will be given a QR code to scan upon entry to Toyota Field. Once the code is scanned, everyone will be able to enter to win autographed Trash Pandas memorabilia and other prizes throughout the game.

Ladies Day: To make up for a rainout earlier in the season, Sunday is a special Ladies Day! Ladies will have the opportunity to win great prizes and all fans can enjoy $1 off canned wine, sponsored by Reeds Jewelers.

Kids Run The Bases: All kids are invited to run the bases after the game, presented by The Yard Milkshake Bar. Be sure to listen for an in-stadium announcement prompting those interested to line up at the designated location.

Josh Caray will be on the call for all home games on 103.9 FM The UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. Home games will also be televised locally on WAAY 31.6, This TV. Check listings for additional carriers.

*All promotions are subject to change at any time, and certain promotions are weather permitting.

