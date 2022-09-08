Blue Wahoos' Rally Late to Top Smokies 11-6
September 8, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release
Kodak, Tenn. - Trailing 6-0 after six innings, the Pensacola Blue Wahoos embarked on a furious rally to defeat the Tennessee Smokies on Thursday night by a score of 11-6.
Norel González hit a grand slam in the seventh, and Paul McIntosh highlighted a four-hit game with a two-run homer in the eighth as the Blue Wahoos evened up their series against the Smokies one game apiece.
Tennessee struck first in the third inning when Jake Slaughter's two-out fly ball to left field was lost in the twilight for an RBI double. Chase Strumpf took starter Patrick Monteverde deep for a three-run homer in the third, and Miguel Amaya connected on an RBI double against reliever Robinson Martínez to put the Smokies up 6-0.
Pensacola couldn't solve Smokies starter Riley Thompson, leaving five men aboard over 5.0 scoreless innings. Against Peyton Remy in the seventh, however, they loaded the bases with a hit batsman and a pair of walks before McIntosh got the Blue Wahoos on the board with an RBI single on a 3-0 pitch. Eduarniel Nuñez (L, 0-1) entered to face González, who blasted his second grand slam of the season to put the Blue Wahoos within a run at 6-5.
After a scoreless seventh from Chandler Jozwiak (W, 1-0), the Blue Wahoos bats got back to work in the eighth. Davis Bradshaw led off the inning with a single, stole second and scored on a game-tying RBI double from Marcus Chiu. One batter later, Thomas Jones put Pensacola ahead with an RBI double of his own past a drawn-in infield. Demetrius Sims added an RBI single before McIntosh hit his two-run homer to cap Pensacola's second five-run inning in a row.
McIntosh drew a bases-loaded walk for an insurance run in the ninth before Sean Reynolds, pitching multiple innings for the first time at Double-A, closed things out on the mound.
The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Smokies with a doubleheader on Friday. First pitch from Smokies Stadium is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. CT, with a live broadcast beginning at 4:25 on ESPN Pensacola 1330 AM/99.1 FM and WYCT 98.7-HD4 (radio) and MiLB.tv (streaming). For more information, visit bluewahoos.com or call the box office at (850) 934-8444.
Images from this story
|
Pensacola Blue Wahoos' Paul McIntosh at bat
• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...
Southern League Stories from September 8, 2022
- Blue Wahoos' Rally Late to Top Smokies 11-6 - Pensacola Blue Wahoos
- Biscuits Take Series Lead After 6-Inning Shortened Game - Montgomery Biscuits
- Trash Pandas Drop Rain-Shortened Contest to Montgomery - Rocket City Trash Pandas
- M-Braves Apply Pressure Late, Fall to Shuckers 5-3 - Mississippi Braves
- Trash Pandas Homestand Highlights: September 13-18 - Rocket City Trash Pandas
- Homestand Highlights: September 13-18 - Pensacola Blue Wahoos
- M-Braves Repeat 13-2 Win over Shuckers, Lugbauer Ties Single-Season Home Run Record - Mississippi Braves
- Déjà Vu - Shuckers Fall 13-2 for Second Straight Night - Biloxi Shuckers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.