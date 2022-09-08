Homestand Highlights: September 13-18

Just six regular season home games remain at Blue Wahoos Stadium in 2022! Don't miss your chance to see the Blue Wahoos in action before they head to the playoffs!

Fat Tuesday - September 13 - 6:35 PM

Grab a ticket to the Winn Dixie Party Deck and enjoy a great view of the game and a 90-minute ballpark buffet dinner featuring ballpark favorites from 5:30 PM until 7:00 PM with unlimited Pepsi products for just $27! Every Fat Tuesday party deck experience so far this season has sold out, so get your tickets before they're gone!

One-Price Wednesday - September 14 - 6:35 PM

Come hungry for One-Price Wednesday! EVERY ticket in the ballpark includes a hot dog, chips, and a soda with the price of admission!

Hot dogs, chips, and sodas can be picked up on the Winn-Dixie Party Deck from gates open (5:30) until the end of the 3rd inning.

Mullet Thursday - September 15 - 6:35 PM

Party with the Pensacola Mullets as we take the field as our fun-loving alter ego! Enjoy $2 draft beer from the concessions and $4 cans from the portable carts!

Watson & Watson Bobblehead Giveaway - September 16 - 6:35 PM

Be one of the first 2,000 fans through the gates to get an exclusive bobblehead of Blue Wahoos team puppy Watson and team co-owner Bubba Watson thanks to Pepsi!

Fireworks Saturday - September 17 - 6:05 PM

Game Worn Jersey Auction - Pink Jerseys

Join us for a postgame fireworks spectacular thanks to Highpointe Hotels!

Plus, don't miss an in-game jersey auction of our Sunday Pink jerseys! Worn the past two seasons by the Blue Wahoos, our set of pink uniforms will be auctioned to fans during the game!

10th Season Celebration - September 18 - 4:05 PM

Family Sunday

Celebrate the 10th anniversary of Blue Wahoos baseball in downtown Pensacola at our 10th Season Celebration at Blue Wahoos Stadium! Hear from former Blue Wahoos players and staff as we remember the top moments in Blue Wahoos history and look forward to the next 10 years!

Plus, enjoy Military Family Sunday at the ballpark thanks to Step One Automotive and stick around after the game for Kids Run The Bases and to play catch in the outfield thanks to WKRG News 5!

Gates open 1 hour prior to first pitch all days!

Get Tickets!

Get Your Team Together For Blue Wahoos Fall Kickball!

After a successful summer season at Blue Wahoos Stadium, the Blue Wahoos Kickball League will continue this fall! Sign up your team now by contacting Shannon at SReeves@BlueWahoos.com for a fun-filled, on-field experience at Blue Wahoos Stadium!

Click the banner above to learn more about Blue Wahoos Kickball!

Playoff Tickets Are On-Sale Now!

Help cheer the Wahoos to the Southern League Championship by grabbing your tickets to the Southern League Playoffs at Blue Wahoos Stadium! After winning the first half title, the Blue Wahoos will have homefield advantage in the semi-finals!

In the three-game semi-final series, the Blue Wahoos will go on the road for game one on September 20 against the second half division champ (to be determined), then play games two (September 22) and three (September 23) (if necessary) at Blue Wahoos Stadium!

All playoff tickets ar just $20 and include a hot dog, chips, and a soda at the game! Click the banner above to get yours for game two!

Diamond Dig - September 18 at Blue Wahoos Stadium!

Want to win a diamond? Visit Beré Jewelers at 5033 N. 12th Ave in Pensacola to sign up for the Diamond Dig at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Sunday, September 18! Following the Blue Wahoos game that day, registered participants will have the opportunity to go on-field at Blue Wahoos Stadium to find an actual diamond that has been buried in the Blue Wahoos infield!

Click the banner above or scan the QR code for digital registration!

Homestand Special: Ribbit & Waffles

Tired: Chicken & Waffles

Wired: Frog Legs & Waffles

They say frog legs taste like chicken anyways, so new latest culinary invention by Chef Travis Wilson is the perfect combination! Visit Fish & Hits Pub during our last homestand of the season to try Ribbit & Waffles! Featuring buttermilk & hot sauce marinated fried frog legs served over a bed of garlic parmesan waffle fries and topped with a zesty Creole ranch dressing, this plate is one of the most creative and tasty offerings you'll ever have at a ballpark!

Halloween Events At The Ballpark!

Submissions Wanted: Field Renovation

For the eleventh consecutive year, the Blue Wahoos and Waste Management have partnered to renovate an area youth athletic field and are accepting nominations from the community to select the field to be restored.

The Blue Wahoos will be accepting nominations to choose a field to receive a makeover until September 20th. Any local citizen or organization can submit a field by emailing Lauren at LScott@BlueWahoos.com and including photos or video of the field and a short explanation of why the field should be considered. Fields must be within 40 miles of Blue Wahoos Stadium to be selected.

Create Your MyTickets Account Now For Easy Ballpark Access!

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos announced a transition to mobile entry and ticketing for all games and events at Blue Wahoos Stadium in 2022 and beyond. Fans may purchase, view, and transfer tickets through their easy-to-create My Tickets account on BlueWahoos.com on their mobile device or computer. On game days, fans may easily access their tickets through My Tickets and have the ticket's barcode scanned at the gates directly from their mobile device.

For more information and step-by-step instructions, fans may visit BlueWahoos.com/Digital.

Fans may contact a Blue Wahoos box office representative by phone at (850) 934-8444, by email at Tickets@BlueWahoos.com, or by visiting Blue Wahoos Stadium between 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM Monday-Friday for assistance with their My Tickets account.

