Biscuits Rally, Squeak Past Smokies, 2-1

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Biscuits (45-34) fell behind in the first, but scored two runs in the seventh, and clipped the Tennessee Smokies (33-43), 2-1, on Thursday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

Alex Valverde made his third start for the Biscuits, but allowed a triple to Carlos Sepulveda, who scored later in the inning on a wild pitch to make it 1-0 Smokies early. Valverde still struck out a pair in the top of the first. Smokies starter Luis Lugo struck out the side in the bottom of the first.

Lugo continued to flummox the Biscuits, striking out five through his first three scoreless innings. Valverde allowed a handful of baserunners, but kept the Smokies off the board in the second and third. Valverde was lifted for Jordan Brink in the fourth inning, and the former Fresno State Bulldog walked one and struck out a pair to end the top of the fourth, with the Smokies stranding two more baserunners.

Lugo struck out the side again in the fourth, and Brink struck out two more in a scoreless top of the fifth. Lugo got an unbelievable 4-6-3 double play turned by Sepulveda and Andy Weber in a scoreless bottom of the fifth.

Lugo departed after six shutout innings, with Erich Uelmen (2-7) coming on for Tennessee. The hard-throwing righty got Niko Hulsizer to pop-out to first to begin the seventh, but then served up a triple to Xavier Edwards in the next at-bat. Ruben Cardenas then hit an RBI-single on a chopper into right field to tie the game at one. And then Jim Haley looped an RBI-single to right to score Cardenas from second later in the inning to put the Biscuits up 2-1.

Cristofer Ogando (2-1) worked a perfect seventh and eighth, and then Joel Peguero wrapped up the save with a perfect ninth.

