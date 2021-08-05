Pensacola Unveils Worst Uniforms in Sports History

August 5, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release









Pensacola Blue Wahoos' "Worst Uniforms in Sports History"

(Pensacola Blue Wahoos) Pensacola Blue Wahoos' "Worst Uniforms in Sports History"(Pensacola Blue Wahoos)

PENSACOLA, FL - On Wednesday, August 11, the Pensacola Blue Wahoos will serve fans a feast for the eyes at the Festival of Crabzilla by taking the field in the worst uniforms in sports history. The team unveiled head-to-toe eyesore orange uniforms on Thursday which will be worn by the team at the Festival of Crabzilla, celebrating the humongous Crabzilla sandwich served at the ballpark that was named the Best New Food Item in the country by Ballpark Digest in 2019.

"Who approved these?" team president Jonathan Griffith said, aghast, when shown the uniforms. "These are an embarrassment to the game of baseball. I might vomit."

The uniforms, which will be auctioned by the team at the game with proceeds going to charity, feature violently orange tops and equally offensive orange pants. While the uniforms' fronts are atrocious, the true fashion crime rests on the backside, where a cartoon crab makes unflinching eye contact from the rear of the pants. With crab claws crawling down the legs of the pants and crab eyes staring squarely from the butt of the pants, the team is sure to both terrify and confuse opponents during the thankfully-one-night-only rebrand.

"Why?!" team spokesman Mullet Man said. "I mean, I wear a tank top, jorts, and cowboy boots every day, and even I can't look at these. These uniforms are a mockery to my 'business in the front, party in the back' life motto."

Crabzilla, a concoction cooked up by team executive chef Travis Wilson, was introduced at Blue Wahoos Stadium during the 2019 season. The feast of a sandwich includes a full soft-shell crab, crab remoulade, pork belly, parmesan crab mac and cheese, fried shrimp, hush puppies, lettuce, and tomato on a brioche bun with a heaping helping of crab fries on the side. After its introduction at the stadium, the sandwich became so popular with fans that a pre-game hotline had to be established to allow fans to call in their Crabzilla order before heading to the ballpark. Following the season, Ballpark Digest named it the Best New Food Item at any stadium in the country.

An exclusive line of Crabzilla merchandise, including t-shirts, on-field caps, and snapback hats are available now in the Blue Wahoos team store.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from August 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.