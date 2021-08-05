Biloxi Blasts Four Home Runs in 10-2 Win over Blue Wahoos

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers (30-51) launched four home runs in a 10-2 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (41-40) on Thursday night at MGM Park. The four home runs in a game tie the Shuckers franchise single-game record.

After Griffin Conine scored the first run of the game for the Blue Wahoos on a solo home run in the top of the first, the Shuckers responded with two long balls of their own. David Hamilton led off the bottom of the first inning with a blast over the right-field wall, his first at Double-A, tying the game at 1-1. Two batters later, David Fry connected for a line-drive homer over the left-field fence, his eighth of the year, to put the Shuckers ahead 2-1.

Another homer would help the Shuckers expand their advantage in the bottom of the second. Luis Castro led off the inning with a single and advanced to second on a wild pitch from RHP Zach McCambley (L, 0-4). Brent Diaz singled to the right field gap, but Castro was thrown out at home for the first out in the inning. After a groundout by Cam Devanney, Ryan Aguilar launched a two-run homer to right, plating two more to put the Shuckers ahead 4-1.

Peyton Burdick returned serve with a solo home run in the top of the third inning, his 18th of the year, bringing the Wahoos within two at 4-2. It was one of two runs and three hits allowed over five innings by RHP Justin Bullock (W, 2-0).

The fourth home run of the night helped Biloxi regain a three-run advantage in the bottom of the third inning as Mitch Longo led off the inning with a line drive home run just over the right field wall, putting the Shuckers ahead 5-2.

Biloxi delivered the finishing blow in the bottom of the sixth inning. The Shuckers loaded up the bases on two walks and a hit-by-pitch and with two outs Longo reached on a fielding error, plating the first run of the frame. Fry worked a bases-loaded walk to force in another run and Alexander Palma cleared the bases with a single to right, finishing off a five-run inning to make it 10-2.

RHP Peter Strzelecki (H, 5) pitched two scoreless innings and RHP Zach Vennaro and RHP Braden Webb each chipped in a scoreless frame to cover the final four frames for the Shuckers.

The Shuckers six-game series against the Wahoos continues Friday night at MGM Park. RHP Noah Zavolas (3-6, 5.40) takes the mound for Biloxi opposite Wahoos' LHP Jake Eder (3-4, 1.95) for a 6:35 pm first pitch. The game can be heard locally on Cruisin' WGCM AM 1240/FM 100.9.

