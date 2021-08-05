Burdick and Conine Homer Again in Wahoos 10-2 Loss

August 5, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers used a five-run sixth inning and hit a combined four homers in their 10-2 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Thursday at MGM Park.

Pensacola got off to the perfect start when Griffin Conine hit a solo home run in the bottom of the first off Justin Bullock (W, 2-0) to put the Wahoos up 1-0. For Conine it was his third homer in two days and his 29th of the season, which is the most in MiLB.

Unfortunately, Zach McCambley (L, 0-4) he was hit hard early and failed to make it past the fifth inning for the third time in five starts. David Hamilton and David Fry each homered off McCambley in the bottom of the first. In the second, Ryan Aguilar hit a two-run home run to put the Shuckers up 4-1.

After Peyton Burdick hit a solo home run in the top of the third, the Shuckers responded with a Mitch Longo home run to extend Biloxi's lead up to 5-2.

In the bottom of the sixth, Biloxi sent 10 men to the plate and scored five times. After Tyler Stevens was lifted for Jefry Yan, Pensacola had a chance to escape the inning with no damage dealt. With the bases loaded and two outs, Yan induced a ground ball from Mitch Longo, however, the ball was misplayed by Demetrius Sims. Four more runs came home to score after the error, and when the dust settled, Biloxi led by eight.

Tevin Mitchell and Zack Kone each made their Double-A debuts, and both players tallied their first career Double-A hits. The loss snaps Pensacola's three game-winning streak and is only the fourth loss in 15 tries against the Shuckers this year.

LHP Jake Eder (3-4, 1.95) gets the start for Pensacola in Friday's contest against Biloxi. He will be opposed by RHP Noah Zavolas (3-6, 5.40). First pitch is slated for 6:35 PM CT with coverage available at ESPN Pensacola and at bluewahoos.com.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from August 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.