Biscuits Rally Past Lookouts, 6-2

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Biscuits (70-56) had to come back from an early deficit, but ultimately took the first matchup of their 10-game home stand in the series opener against the Chattanooga Lookouts (57-66) on Sunday night at Riverwalk Stadium by a score of 6-2.

A rain delay pushed the game's original start time of 5:05 PM CT back an hour and 33 minutes, and the Lookouts were the first to strike on a two-out, two-run double by catcher Brian Navarreto off Brock Burke (5-1) in the first. Burke retired the first two batters of the game before allowing back-to-back walks before surrendering the double to the backstop.

The Biscuits pulled a run back in the bottom half of the first, however, thanks to Nick Solak, who hammered an RBI-double over left fielder Jimmy Kerrigan to plate Lucius Fox with Montgomery's first run off starter Jorge Alcala (0-3). An inning later, center fielder Thomas Milone tied the game with an RBI-single that scored Nathan Lukes, who had led off the inning with a single. Milone finished the game 3-for-4.

With the score knotted at two in the third, Fox singled and then Dalton Kelly walked to bring up Brett Sullivan. The left-handed hitting designated hitter then smashed a fly ball to right that caromed off the railing on top of the right field wall for a two-run double that gave the Biscuits lead for good at 4-2.

Burke struck out seven over 5.2 innings for the victory, and then handed the reins to Mike Broadway, who impressed with 2.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen. Yoel Espinal worked a scoreless ninth to ensure the Biscuits remain five games ahead of the Tennessee Smokies in the Second Half North Division standings with 14 games to play.

The Biscuits will try to win for the ninth time in 10 games at home on Monday when an opener and Sam McWilliams (4-7) take on Tyler Wells (0-2) at 6:35 PM CT.

The current 10-game home stand includes Alabama State vs. Tuskegee Night on T-Shirt Thursday on August 23. The Tennessee Smokies come into the Capital City for Troy University and Community Night with MAX Fireworks on August 24. Alabama/Auburn Night, presented by 95.1 The Fox, and MAX Fireworks is on Saturday, August 25. AUM Night, featuring a 2019 Schedule Poster Giveaway, will be Sunday, August 26, and then the series concludes with Fan Appreciation Night on Tuesday, August 28.

