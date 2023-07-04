Biscuits Lose Series Opener Against M-Braves, 4-0

PEARL, MS. - The Biscuits (39-37) looked to brush off a nine-run shutout loss from the night before, but the Mississippi Braves (38-37) were able to put four runs on the board just before weather conditions ended the game, sealing a 4-0 loss on Tuesday night at Trustmark Park.

Cole Wilcox (2-7) and Hayden Deal opened the game strong for their respective teams, allowing a combined three hits and recording eight strikeouts in the first four innings of play. Not long after Deal's night came to an end, Mississippi found success at a convenient time.

Tyler Tolve and Landon Stephens used a pair of RBI-doubles to put the Braves ahead 2-0 in the fifth inning. Not long after, Cal Conley and Luke Waddell recorded a pair of RBI-singles to make the score 4-0 entering the sixth.

Tristan Peters was able to reach base with one out in the inning, but heavy rain forced the game to end as Mississippi took the shutout victory.

Nick Howard (1-0) earned the win while Wilcox took the loss despite recording eight strikeouts in the contest. The Biscuits were unable to bring a run across the plate for the second consecutive game, extending the scoreless streak to 15 innings.

The Biscuits and the Mississippi Braves will resume the series on Wednesday, July 5 with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 PM. The featured pitching matchup includes Logan Workman (0-1) for Montgomery against Scott Blewett (3-3) for Mississippi.

The Butter and Blue return to Riverwalk Stadium on Friday, July 14 for a three-game series against the Tennessee Smokies followed by a six-game series against the Biloxi Shuckers.

The nine-game homestand will include an Adult Jersey Giveaway presented by Acceptance Insurance on July 14; Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night featuring Specialty Jerseys & MAX Fireworks on Saturday, July 15; a Lil' Crumbs Jersey Giveaway & Bark in the Park on Sunday, July 16; a 90s Night T-Shirt Giveaway on Thirsty Thursday, July 20; a Big Mo Bobblehead Giveaway on Friday, July 21; Kimchi Night presented by Pulmuone & MAX Fireworks; and a Lil' Crumbs Christmas in July Ornament Giveaway along with MAX Fireworks on Sunday, July 23.

