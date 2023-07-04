M-Braves Win Fifth Straight in Rain-Shortened Game on Independence Day

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves (38-37, 5-2) scored four runs in the fifth inning in a 4-0 win over the Montgomery Biscuits (39-37, 3-4) in front of 4,642 fans on Independence Day at Trustmark Park. The game was called in the sixth inning due to rain, but fans still enjoyed a post-game fireworks extravaganza.

The M-Braves won their fifth straight and hold a two-game lead over the rest of the South Division in the second half.

Hayden Deal made his third spot start of the season. The left-hander posted a season-high four shutout innings. He retired 12 of 15 batters faced. Deal improved to a 2.87 ERA 31 1/3 innings this season.

Cole Wilcox went step-for-step with Deal for the first four innings but ran into trouble as rain started to fall in the fifth. Tyler Tolve led off the inning with a double to left field. Two batters later, Landon Stephens doubled him home for the first run of the game. Hudson Potts doubled right after that for a second run. Cal Conley and Luke Waddell each knocked in a run on a base hit to complete a four-run, six-hit inning.

Shortly after, the game went into delay and was later called with one out in the top of the sixth inning. Nick Howard, who pitched a scoreless 1 1/3 innings, was on the mound when the game ended.

The second game of the series is on Wednesday at Trustmark Park. RHP Scott Blewett (3-3, 4.32) will pitch for Mississippi while RHP Logan Workman (0-1, 3.00) will start for Montgomery. The first pitch is at 6:35 pm CT, with coverage starting 15 minutes before on 102.1 The Box, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

