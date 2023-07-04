M-Braves Win Fifth Straight in Rain-Shortened Game on Independence Day
July 4, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release
PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves (38-37, 5-2) scored four runs in the fifth inning in a 4-0 win over the Montgomery Biscuits (39-37, 3-4) in front of 4,642 fans on Independence Day at Trustmark Park. The game was called in the sixth inning due to rain, but fans still enjoyed a post-game fireworks extravaganza.
The M-Braves won their fifth straight and hold a two-game lead over the rest of the South Division in the second half.
Hayden Deal made his third spot start of the season. The left-hander posted a season-high four shutout innings. He retired 12 of 15 batters faced. Deal improved to a 2.87 ERA 31 1/3 innings this season.
Cole Wilcox went step-for-step with Deal for the first four innings but ran into trouble as rain started to fall in the fifth. Tyler Tolve led off the inning with a double to left field. Two batters later, Landon Stephens doubled him home for the first run of the game. Hudson Potts doubled right after that for a second run. Cal Conley and Luke Waddell each knocked in a run on a base hit to complete a four-run, six-hit inning.
Shortly after, the game went into delay and was later called with one out in the top of the sixth inning. Nick Howard, who pitched a scoreless 1 1/3 innings, was on the mound when the game ended.
The second game of the series is on Wednesday at Trustmark Park. RHP Scott Blewett (3-3, 4.32) will pitch for Mississippi while RHP Logan Workman (0-1, 3.00) will start for Montgomery. The first pitch is at 6:35 pm CT, with coverage starting 15 minutes before on 102.1 The Box, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.
Images from this story
|
Mississippi Braves' Hayden Deal in action
• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...
Southern League Stories from July 4, 2023
- M-Braves Win Fifth Straight in Rain-Shortened Game on Independence Day - Mississippi Braves
- Shuckers Celebrate America's Birthday with 8-5 Win Over Pensacola - Biloxi Shuckers
- Festive Atmosphere, Hostetler's Homer Not Enough in 8-5 Loss - Pensacola Blue Wahoos
- Franklin, de Avila Named Farm Bureau Player & Pitcher of the Week - Mississippi Braves
- Homestand Highlights: July 4-9 vs. Montgomery Biscuits - Mississippi Braves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Mississippi Braves Stories
- M-Braves Win Fifth Straight in Rain-Shortened Game on Independence Day
- Franklin, de Avila Named Farm Bureau Player & Pitcher of the Week
- Homestand Highlights: July 4-9 vs. Montgomery Biscuits
- Seventh-Inning Rally Spurs M-Braves Past Shuckers
- Stephens Homers Twice in M-Braves' Third Straight Win