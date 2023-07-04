Homestand Highlights: July 4-9 vs. Montgomery Biscuits

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves begin a six-game home series tonight at 6:05 pm against the Montgomery Biscuits (Double-A Affiliate, Tampa Bay Rays). The homestand features several great promotions, including an Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza, Ole Miss Night, a Floppy Cap Giveaway, and Saturday Post-Game Fireworks!

Tuesday, July 4 | vs. Montgomery Biscuits | 6:05 pm CT

Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza: The Mississippi Braves and the City of Pearl welcome you to an Independence Day Post-Game Fireworks Extravaganza, presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi!

Probable Pitchers: TBA vs RHP Cole Wilcox (2-6, 5.14)

Wednesday, July 5 | vs. Montgomery Biscuits | 6:35 pm CT

Wine Wednesday: Enjoy a free wine tasting in the Farm Bureau Grill from 6 pm to 7 pm, featuring guest sommelier Jeff Johnson from Cocktailz in Gluckstadt!

Join Us 4 A Jackson: For just $20, receive a pack of four Field Level tickets and four soda vouchers! For $40, fans can get the same pack at the diamond level!

First Responders Wednesday: First responders receive free field or general admission tickets with valid ID at the Trustmark Park Box Office, presented by AMR!

Probable Pitchers: RHP Scott Blewett (3-3, 4.32) vs RHP Logan Workman (0-1, 3.00)

Thursday, July 6 | vs. Montgomery Biscuits | 6:35 pm CT

Ole Miss Night: Celebrate Ole Miss athletics and wear your Hotty Toddy gear for a $5 ticket at the box office, presented by Farm Bureau!

Truckworx Thirsty Thursday™: Bring your thirst, because 16 oz. beers and fountain drinks are just $2!

Truckworx Two-for-One Day: Trucking industry professionals receive buy one, get one free Diamond or Field Level tickets with a CDL or business card!

Live Trivia: The Farm Bureau Grill will host Live Trivia, beginning at 6 pm!

Probable Pitchers: LHP Luis De Avila (5-4, 2.91) vs LHP Mason Montgomery (2-2, 3.68)

Friday, July 7 | vs. Montgomery Biscuits | 6:35 pm CT

Floppy Cap Giveaway: We've got your shade for the sun! The first 1,000 early arriving fans, (21 & Over), will get a Mississippi Braves Floppy Cap, presented by Bud Light!

Trustmark $10K Dash for Cash: $10K is on the line after the game, with ten contestants dashing into the Trustmark Park outfield for as much cash as possible, presented by Trustmark Bank!

Kids Run the Bases: Kids get a chance to run the bases just like the pros after the game!

Probable Pitchers: LHP Domingo Robles (5-5, 3.80) vs RHP Anthony Molina (2-5, 4.61)

Saturday, July 8 | vs. Montgomery Biscuits | 6:05 pm CT

Post-Game Fireworks: Stay after the game for another exciting Post-Game Fireworks show, presented by NCADD!

Probable Pitchers: RHP Tanner Gordon (4-3, 3.14) vs RHP Sean Hunley

Sunday, July 9 | vs. Montgomery Biscuits | 2:05 pm CT

Sunday Family Funday: The M-Braves invite you to bring your entire family out for some Sunday baseball at Trustmark Park, presented by Raising Cane's! For $25 per person, fans get a game ticket, hat, hotdog, and drink voucher. Tickets must be purchased at M-Braves box office.

Kids Run the Bases: Kids get a chance to run the bases just like the pros after the game, presented by TrustCare!

Probable Pitchers: RHP Alan Rangel (1-8, 4.98) vs RHP Cole Wilcox

Series Information:

This will be the third series between the M-Braves and the Biscuits this season. Montgomery leads the season series seven-games-to-six. Montgomery is 39-36 with a 3-3 record to start the second half of the season. The M-Braves are 37-37 with a 4-2 record in the second half.

The Montgomery Biscuits are in their 20th year of baseball since moving from the Orlando area in 2004. The Biscuits won two Southern League Championships (2006, 2007) and been in the postseason every year since 2015. In 2021, the M-Braves defeated Montgomery in the Best-of-Five Championship Series for their first title since 2008.

M-Braves Top-30 Prospects: No. 10 RHP Victor Vodnik, No. 12 INF Cal Conley, No. 13 OF Jesse Franklin V, No. 25 RHP Alan Rangel, No. 27 RHP Tanner Gordon, No. 28 C Tyler Tolve, No. 29 LHP Luis De Avila, No. 30 INF Luke Waddell.

Biscuits Top-30 Prospects: No. 1 INF Junior Caminero, No. 5 LHP Mason Montgomery, No. 7 OF Mason Auer, No. 8 RHP Cole Wilcox, No. 16 OF Heriberto Hernandez, No. 20 OF Tristan Peters, No. 21 INF Ronny Simon.

