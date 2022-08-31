Biscuits Edge Past Barons, 2-1

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Biscuits (62-53/34-19) were victorious in a straight-forward game as they edged past the Birmingham Barons (53-69/22-31), 2-1 Wednesday night at Riverwalk Stadium. The Biscuits have Ronny Simon to thank as he drove in all two runs of the game.

In the top of the first inning, Biscuits starter Mason Montgomery (1-1) retired the Baron side fairly easy, only allowing a double to third baseman Bryan Ramos. In the bottom of the inning, Barons starter Sean Burke (2-6) was able to escape the inning unscathed as he would only allow a double to Osleivis Basabe before retiring the side.

In the bottom of the fourth, Simon delivered his first Double-A home run, a two-run shot to center to give the Biscuits the lead 2-0. In the top of the fifth, Barons Tyler Osik responded with a solo home run to left center that cut the Biscuit lead in half, 2-1.

Biscuits relievers, Joe LaSorsa and Alan Strong kept the Biscuits in good position as they earned five strikeouts and allowed no runs or hits between the two. With the Biscuits still up by one, Jose Lopez entered the game in the ninth to record his ninth save of the season and seal the win. With the victory, Montgomery earned his first win as a Biscuit.

Montgomery stands 6.5 games in front of the Mississippi Braves for first place with 16 games left in the season and nearing postseason play.

The Biscuits return to action Thursday when Evan McKendry (0-5) faces Andrew Dalquist (0-1) for Movie T-Shirt Giveaway & Thirsty Thursday on at 6:35 PM CT.

The rest of the series includes Wizard Night Wand Giveaway on Friday, September 2 at 6:35 PM CT; Star Wars Night & MAX Fireworks on Saturday, September 3 at 6:05 PM CT; and Princess Day featuring Team Poster Giveaway & Bark in the Park on Sunday, September 4 at 3:33 PM CT.

