Barons Announce 2023 Official Schedule

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Barons are excited to announce that their eleventh season at Regions Field will begin on Friday, April 7th and conclude on Sunday, September 17th. The Barons schedule will be made up of six-game series that start on Tuesday and end on Sunday, with some exceptions including opening weekend and a nine-game stretch following the All-Star break in mid-July.

The Barons will open the season on the road with a three-game series against the Tennessee Smokies on Friday, April 7th through Sunday, April 9th before welcoming the Rocket City Trash Pandas to Regions Field for the 2023 home opener. The series against the in-state rival, beginning April 11th and ending April 16th, also includes Jackie Robinson Day on Saturday, April 15th. The Barons face off against the Trash Pandas for two additional series; June 28th-July 3rd and August 1st-6th.

The 2023 schedule also includes home games on Mother's Day, May 14th against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Father's Day, June 18th against the Tennessee Smokies. The Barons' second home stand against the Trash Pandas will feature multiple fireworks shows in addition to the annual Independence Day Celebration on Monday, July 3rd.

A 12-game home stand will wrap up the Barons season at Regions Field, beginning on August 29th with six games against the Montgomery Biscuits and the final home series starting September 5th against the Biloxi Shuckers.

The Barons will conclude the 2023 regular season on the road with a six-game set against the Chattanooga Lookouts from September 12th-17th.

Monthly Home Stand Breakdown:

April:

Rocket City Trash Pandas: Tuesday, April 11th- Sunday, April 16th

Tennessee Smokies: Tuesday, April 25th - Sunday, April 30th

May:

Pensacola Blue Wahoos: Tuesday, May 9th - Sunday, May 14th

Mississippi Braves: Tuesday, May 30th & 31st

June:

Mississippi Braves: Thursday, June 1st - June 4th

Tennessee Smokies: Tuesday, June 13th - Sunday, June 18th

Rocket City Trash Pandas: Wednesday, June 28th - Friday, June 30th

July:

Rocket City Trash Pandas: Saturday, July 1st - Monday, July 3rd

Pensacola Blue Wahoos: Friday, July 14th - Sunday, July 16th

Chattanooga Lookouts: Tuesday, July 18th - Sunday, July 23rd

August:

Rocket City Trash Pandas: Tuesday, August 1st - Sunday, August 6th

Chattanooga Lookouts: Tuesday, August 15th - Sunday, August 20th

Montgomery Biscuits: Tuesday, August 29th - Thursday, August 31st

September:

Montgomery Biscuits: Friday, September 1st - Sunday, September 3rd

Biloxi Shuckers: Tuesday, September 5th - Sunday, September 10th

Barons fans can expect the return of weekly promotions such as T-Shirt Tuesday, Thirsty Thursday, and Friday Fireworks in addition to other themed nights throughout the season. The full 2023 promotional calendar, as well as promotional events and game times will be released closer to the beginning of the new season. 2023 season and individual game tickets will be available in the coming months.

Fans are encouraged to monitor barons.com, as well as the Barons social media platforms for more information regarding the 2023 season.

