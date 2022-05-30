Biscuits Back to Winning Ways

ï»¿PEARL, Mis. - The Biscuits (16-23) finally shook off the rust and got back in the win column against the Mississippi Braves (23-23) defeating them 8-6 Monday night at Trustmark Park.

In typical fashion, Montgomery wasted no time obtaining an early lead in the first inning. Curtis Mead opened things up with an RBI-single to left to bring Brett Wisely home. Grant Witherspoon connected on an RBI-triple to right and a wild pitch by M-Braves starter Hayden Deal made it 3-0 as the Biscuits got out the inning.

The next two runs were all in favor of the M-Braves as CJ Alexander blasted a solo home run to right in the bottom of the second inning. Yariel Gonzalez recorded an RBI from a sacrifice fly that brought the M-Braves within one, 3-2.

In the fourth and sixth innings, it was Wisely who kept the Biscuits alive and in the lead with an RBI-double in the top of the fourth and sacrifice fly in the top of the sixth. Still in the sixth, Greg Jones recorded his first inside-the-park home run on a line drive to center that put the Biscuits up four 6-2.

Zack Trageton was in command on the mound retiring seven straight since replacing Michael Mercado in the fifth inning. However, he would start to lose control in the bottom of the seventh, walking the bases loaded twice. A wild pitch scored M-Braves Jalen Miller and another walk loaded the bases again with the score 6-3 and only one out. After Biscuits relief pitcher Chris Gau came in to replace Zack Trageton, M-Braves Luke Waddell smacked a three run-RBI single to tie the game at 6.

In the top of the eighth, Hill Alexander scored on a balk from Jake Higginbotham. A few moments later Tyler Frank connected on an RBI-single to center that made it 8-6. Headed into the ninth, Trevor Brigden came in to secure the save and series opener win for the Biscuits. Montgomery has snapped their longest losing streak of the season and 2022 and will look to continue their winning ways Wednesday when RHP Taj Bradley (1-0, 2.31) and Caleb Sampen (1-1, 5.32) face Freddy Tarnok (1-1, 4.84) at 6:35 PM CT.

