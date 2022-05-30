Mississippi Braves Homestand Highlights - May 30-June 5 vs. Montgomery Biscuits

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves begin a six-game series on Tuesday against the Montgomery Biscuits (Double-A Affiliate, Tampa Bay Rays) at Trustmark Park. Each night, the homestand features great promotions, including Memorial Day flyover & fireworks and a championship t-shirt giveaway on Friday!

Monday, May 30 | vs. Montgomery Biscuits | 6:05 pm CT

Patriotic Jersey Auction: The M-Braves will be wearing special patriotic jerseys for the Memorial Day game. These will be available for silent auction with all proceeds benefiting 5th Squad.

Pregame Flyover: The Memorial Day tributes will include a pregame air display from the 172nd Airlift Wing, which consists of a C-17 flyover at the conclusion of the national anthem.

Memorial Day Fireworks: A special fireworks show will light up the night sky out in left field after the game, presented by Milwaukee Tool!

Mustard Monday: Fans can get free samples of mustards from Around the World on the stadium concourse. There will be mustard games for kids and a free mustard packet for each fan as they enter the gates!

Probable Pitchers: RHP Freddy Tarnok (1-1, 4.84) vs. RHP Michael Mercado (1-2, 6.12)

Wednesday, June 1 | vs. Montgomery Biscuits | 6:35 pm CT

First Responders Wednesday: First responders receive free field or general admission tickets with valid ID at the Trustmark Park Box Office, presented by AMR!

Join Us 4 A Jackson: For just $20, receive a pack of four Field Level tickets and four soda vouchers! For $40, fans can get the same pack at the diamond level!

Probable Pitchers: RHP Darius Vines (3-2, 4.27) vs. RHP Taj Bradley (1-0, 2.31)

Thursday, June 2 | vs. Montgomery Biscuits | 6:35 pm CT

Truckworx Thirsty Thursday™: 16-ounce beers and fountain drinks are just $2!

Free Military Tickets: All active or retired military members will receive free field level or general admission tickets with valid IDs. We appreciate our military and would love all those that have served to join us at Trustmark Park!

Free Live Trivia: The Farm Bureau Grill and outdoor patio hosts free live trivia with corn hole on the plaza. Join us for Thirsty Thursday and live trivia!

Probable Pitchers: RHP Tanner Gordon (2-2, 7.59) vs. LHP John Doxakis (0-0, 16.20)

Friday, June 3 | vs. Montgomery Biscuits | 6:35 pm CT

Championship T-Shirt Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans will receive a 2021 Double-A South Championship cap, presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi!

Trustmark $10K Dash for Cash: 10 lucky fans will get a chance to race out into the outfield and grab as much cash as possible in one minute!

Kids Run the Bases: After the game, kids get a chance to run the bases like the pros!

Fist Bump Friday: Get your complimentary first bump from one of our staff members on your way through the gate!

Probable Pitchers: LHP Jared Shuster (4-3, 2.06) vs. RHP Jayden Murray (1-2, 2.93)

Saturday, June 4 | vs. Montgomery Biscuits | 6:05 pm CT

Gold Star Families Tribute: Arrive early, as the M-Braves will honor Gold Star families in a special pregame ceremony!

Post-Game Fireworks: After the game, a fantastic fireworks show will light up the night sky, presented by Mississippi Veterans Affairs!

Probable Pitchers: RHP Alan Rangel (2-1, 4.54) vs. RHP Evan McKendry (0-1, 3.54)

Sunday, June 5 | vs. Montgomery Biscuits | 2:05 pm CT

Raising Cane's Sunday Family Fun Day: The M-Braves invite you to bring your entire family out for some Sunday baseball at Trustmark Park! For $25 per person, fans get a game ticket, hat, hotdog, and drink voucher!

Kids Run the Bases: After the game, kids get a chance to run the bases like the pros!

Probable Pitchers: RHP Freddy Tarnok (1-1, 4.84) vs. RHP Caleb Sampen (1-1, 5.32)

