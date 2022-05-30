Hendrik Clementina, Tanner Gordon Named Farm Bureau Player & Pitcher of the Week

May 30, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release







PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves and Farm Bureau are excited to announce that catcher Hendrik Clementina and starting pitcher Tanner Gordon have been named the Farm Bureau Player and Pitcher of the Week.

Clementina, 24, went 11-for-16 with two home runs, five RBI, three walks, seven runs scored, a stolen base and two runners caught stealing in four games against Pensacola.

The catcher has reached in 13 consecutive plate appearances over his last three games. In his last two games, Clementina hit 9-for-9 with two homers and five RBI. Clementina is hitting .301 with four home runs and 14 RBI in 30 games this season. He is currently on a seven-game hitting streak.

The Atlanta Braves signed Clementina as a minor league free agent on February 11, 2021. The catcher has played in the Los Angeles Dodgers, Cincinnati and Atlanta organizations in the past six seasons.

Gordon, 24, pitched six innings of one-run ball on Friday, May 27 against Pensacola. The outing was his longest in five starts in Mississippi, earning the right-hander his second Double-A win.

Atlanta promoted Gordon to Mississippi on May 3 after he posted a 3-1 record with a 1.64 ERA and no walks to 36 strikeouts over 22 innings in High-A Rome.

ï»¿

The Atlanta Braves drafted Gordon in the sixth round of the 2019 MLB Amateur Draft out of Indiana University.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.