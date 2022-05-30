Homestand Highlights - May 31-June 5

May 30, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release







The Blue Wahoos 12-game homestand at Blue Wahoos Stadium continues Tuesday against the Biloxi Shuckers!

The fun keeps coming with Fat Tuesday on Tuesday, May 31! For just $26, get a ticket on the Winn-Dixie Party Deck, a 90-minute buffet dinner featuring ballpark favorites, samples from Fin & Fork, and unlimited Pepsi products, as well as an exclusive Blue Wahoos hat! The buffet starts at 5:30 and runs until 7:00 PM!

Prepare for hurricane season on Wednesday, June 1 at Hurricane Prep Night with The Morgan Law Group. Learn how you can stay safe with an educational night of tips on storm safety and enter to win big in Morgan Law Group's big in-stadium giveaway! Plus, stick around for postgame Summer Fireworks!

Wednesday is also a One-Price Wednesday! EVERY ticket in the seating bowl (reserved, box, standing room) is just $17 in advance and EVERY ticket comes with a hot dog, chips, and a soda! The earlier your buy your ticket, the better seat and deal you get!

Hot dogs, chips, and drinks will be available for pick-up on the Winn-Dixie Party Deck between gates open (5:30 PM) and the conclusion of the third inning!

Mullet Madness is back on Mullet Thursday on Thursday! Join the party with great drink discounts throughout the night including $2 12 oz drafts from the concession storefronts and half-price ($4) 16 oz beers from stadium portables!

Friday, June 3 is Giveaway Friday at Blue Wahoos Stadium and fans who arrive early will take home a special Blue Wahoos Bucket Hat thanks to Woodlands Medical Specialists.

Our second fireworks show of the week will light up the Bay on Fireworks Saturday thanks to Navy Federal Credit Union on Saturday, June 4.

The series concludes with Military Family Sunday on Sunday, June 5 presented by Step One Automotive. Stick around postgame for Kids Run The Bases and Family Toss in the outfield thanks to WKRG News 5!

Game Times:

Monday - Friday: 6:30 PM

Saturday: 6:05 PM

Sunday: 4:05 PM

Gates open 1 hour prior to first pitch each day!

Get tickets to all the fun by clicking the button below!

Get Tickets

Bid On Game-Worn Navy Baseball Uniforms!

Select Navy Baseball uniforms are available now for online charity auction! Click the banner above to place a bid! Jersey auctions end on July 2nd, following the final Navy Baseball Night at Blue Wahoos Stadium, and all jersey auctions benefit the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society!

Upcoming Events At Blue Wahoos Stadium

Back by popular demand! Fans had so much fun at our first Ballpark Yoga event with Disko Lemonade that we've added dates throughout the summer!

CLICK HERE to grab tickets!

Community Movie Nights

We've got more affordable, family-friendly $5 Community Movie Nights coming this summer! Mark your calendars to catch the smash-hit Encanto at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Saturday, May 21 and to enjoy Sing 2 on Saturday, June 11!

Click the banners above for tickets to each movie!

Want To Design A Game Uniform?

Ever wanted to design a jersey for a professional baseball team? Fans will have the opportunity to do just that at DIY Jersey Night on Saturday, August 13 as the Pensacola Blue Wahoos become the first Minor League Baseball team ever to offer fans the opportunity to fully customize the jerseys worn by the team on the field.

On DIY Jersey Night, every player and coach on the Blue Wahoos will wear a different jersey custom-designed by a different Blue Wahoos fan.

Fans have the opportunity to purchase a jersey now at MiLBAuctions.com. The all-white uniforms feature the outline of the Blue Wahoos logo on the chest as well as a jersey number on the front and back in which fans can add their designs. After purchasing a jersey, fans will be invited to Blue Wahoos Stadium to custom-design their respective uniform. Once designed, the one-of-a-kind custom jerseys will be worn on-field by the team in their August 13 game against the Birmingham Barons. After, the game-worn jerseys will be signed by the player that wore them and returned to the fan who designed the uniform.

Learn More & Get A Jersey!

Flex Fits Have Arrived!

New Era Flex Fits have arrived at the stadium! Enjoy your favorite classic Blue Wahoos on-field game hat in the comfort of a New Era 39Thirty Flex Fit! Click your favorite hat above to visit the store!

Visit The Store

Create Your MyTickets Account Now For Easy Ballpark Access!

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos announced a transition to mobile entry and ticketing for all games and events at Blue Wahoos Stadium in 2022 and beyond. Fans may purchase, view, and transfer tickets through their easy-to-create My Tickets account on BlueWahoos.com on their mobile device or computer. On game days, fans may easily access their tickets through My Tickets and have the ticket's barcode scanned at the gates directly from their mobile device.

For more information and step-by-step instructions, fans may visit BlueWahoos.com/Digital.

Fans may contact a Blue Wahoos box office representative by phone at (850) 934-8444, by email at Tickets@BlueWahoos.com, or by visiting Blue Wahoos Stadium between 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM Monday-Friday for assistance with their My Tickets account.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.