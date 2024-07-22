Bischoff and MacLeod Transferred to AA Wichita; Prielipp Activated from 60-Day IL; Castro Transferred to Cedar Rapids from Fort Myers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. RHP Kyle Bischoff and LHP Christian MacLeod have been transferred from Cedar Rapids to AA Wichita. As corresponding moves, LHP Connor Prielipp has been activated from the 60-day IL and is active immediately, and RHP Ricky Castro has been transferred to Cedar Rapids from A Fort Myers. Prielipp will wear #19, and Castro will wear #35. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2024 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 26 active players, with six on the injured list.

Cedar Rapids opens up a six-game road series against Quad Cities tomorrow at 6:30.

