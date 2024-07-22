Bischoff and MacLeod Transferred to AA Wichita; Prielipp Activated from 60-Day IL; Castro Transferred to Cedar Rapids from Fort Myers
July 22, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. RHP Kyle Bischoff and LHP Christian MacLeod have been transferred from Cedar Rapids to AA Wichita. As corresponding moves, LHP Connor Prielipp has been activated from the 60-day IL and is active immediately, and RHP Ricky Castro has been transferred to Cedar Rapids from A Fort Myers. Prielipp will wear #19, and Castro will wear #35. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.
The 2024 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 26 active players, with six on the injured list.
Cedar Rapids opens up a six-game road series against Quad Cities tomorrow at 6:30.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from July 22, 2024
- Ruoff Mortgage Homestand Preview: July 23-28 - South Bend Cubs
- Bischoff and MacLeod Transferred to AA Wichita; Prielipp Activated from 60-Day IL; Castro Transferred to Cedar Rapids from Fort Myers - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- A Baseball Giveaway, Girl Scout Night, Camp Day, and More at Four Winds Field Next Week - South Bend Cubs
- Dayton Dragons Upcoming Homestand Preview Presented by AES Ohio - Dayton Dragons
- MLB Hall of Famer Fred McGriff to Appear at Four Winds Field July 26 - South Bend Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cedar Rapids Kernels Stories
- Bischoff and MacLeod Transferred to AA Wichita; Prielipp Activated from 60-Day IL; Castro Transferred to Cedar Rapids from Fort Myers
- Wisconsin Tops Kernels in Series Rubber Match 5-3
- Kernels' Comeback Comes Up Short, Wisconsin Tops Cedar Rapids 4-3
- Pitching, Small Ball Leads Kernels Over Timber Rattlers 2-1
- Santos Transferred to Cedar Rapids from Fort Myers; Mercedes Transferred to Fort Myers from Cedar Rapids; Reed Released