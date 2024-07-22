A Baseball Giveaway, Girl Scout Night, Camp Day, and More at Four Winds Field Next Week

South Bend Cubs

South Bend Cubs News Release







Home sweet home! The South Bend Cubs finish out their nine-game homestand with six contests against their rival the Peoria Chiefs, High-A affiliate of the Saint Louis Cardinals, July 23-28.

27 of the Cubs first 39 games after the All-Star Break are at Four Winds Field, which will make for an incredible stretch of fun in the sun!

The upcoming specialty food item is sure to be a hit as fans will be treated to a brand new Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich, featuring a specialty Nashville sauce that took months to perfect in the offseason. The Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich will be available this upcoming series only, for purchase at the Waveland and Sheffield concessions stands.

Meanwhile returning for the second and final time this season, the Whiskey BBQ Bacon Dog is back as the opponent dog of the week. Come try our all beef hot dogs drizzled with a whiskey bbq sauced and topped with mouth watering bacon. Available at Smash.

Tuesday, July 23

Paws and Claws Night: Bring your dog to the ballpark to enjoy the game and White Claws are just $4. Dog owners must fill out a waiver prior to entry. QR codes are available at the gates.

Triple Play Tuesday: This ticket bundle includes a game ticket, jumbo hot dog, and 16 oz. fountain soda, all for just $14 if you purchase in advance or $15 on the day of the game. Presented by Kayem Foods.

Be My Neighbor Day - With Special Guest Daniel Tiger. Presented by WNIT Public Television.

Wednesday, July 24

Camp Day: A special weekday afternoon baseball game as we welcome area summer camps to Four Winds Field, first pitch at 12:05 p.m. Presented by CareSource.

Thursday, July 25

Thirsty Thursday: Enjoy 16 oz. fountain sodas and 16 oz. domestic draft beer for just $2. Plus, select craft beers are only $4. Presented by Bud Light, Pepsi, and Real Rock 103.9 The Bear.

Friday, July 26

Fantastic Friday Fireworks: Enjoy a spectacular fireworks show after the game. Presented by 1st Source Bank, WNDU-TV, and U93. Gates open at 5:00 p.m.

Girl Scout Night: A special camp night for Girl Scouts in the area. Presented by Indiana Donor Network.

GUEST APPEARANCE: Baseball legend Fred "Crime Dog" McGriff will be in South Bend next Friday as the Cubs take the field at home vs the Peoria Chiefs. The former Chicago Cub and five-time Major League Baseball (MLB) All-Star will sign autographs on the concourse for approximately 30 minutes starting at 7:05 p.m. (time subject to change). He will also throw out a ceremonial first pitch. Presented by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.

Saturday, July 27

Spin to Win Saturday: Nine lucky contestants could win a 50" Smart TV, Martin's Super Market gift card, Visa gift card, Apple iPad, or $500 CASH by spinning our wheel of prizes between innings. Must be 18 years old or older to enter and must be present to win. Presented by Indiana 811, Real Rock 103.9 the Bear, and WSBT-TV.

Sunday, July 28

Los Cabritos Maldichos Baseball Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Los Cabritos Maldichos logo baseball. Presented by Indiana Donor Network.

Sunday FUNday: Arrive early for a special autograph session with the South Bend Cubs players and play catch on the field before the game. Presented by ABC-57, U93.

Los Cabritos Maldichos Day: The South Bend Cubs will become "Los Cabritos Maldichos," as we honor and celebrate the tenacity and persistence of our Latino players and the Latino community. Presented by Indiana Donor Network.

