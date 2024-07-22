Dayton Dragons Upcoming Homestand Preview Presented by AES Ohio

Tuesday, July 23 - Sunday, July 28, 2024

Day Air Ballpark, in the heart of the Water Street District | Dayton, Ohio

Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds) vs. Fort Wayne TinCaps (San Diego Padres)

GAME, RADIO, AND TV BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Tuesday, July 23 at 7:05 PM

Wednesday, July 24 at 7:05 PM

Thursday, July 25 at 7:05 PM

Friday, July 26 at 7:05 PM

Saturday, July 27 at 7:05 PM*

Sunday, July 28 at 1:05 PM

All Dragons games in 2024 can be heard on the radio home of the Dragons, FOX Sports 980 WONE. The broadcasts are also available via the Dragons Mobile App and the iHeart App, or at wone.com.

*Saturday's game will be televised on Dayton's CW (WBDT-TV). Fans can tune in on Spectrum cable channels 13 and 1013, Direct TV and DISH Network Channel 26, or over-the-air on channel 26.1. Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play and WDTN-TV Sports Director Jack Pohl serves as color commentator.

TICKETS

Tickets are still available for this week's homestand. Single game tickets can be purchased now at daytondragons.com.

DRAGONS DEN FEATURES SPECIAL HOURS

The Dragons Den Team Store located at Day Air Ballpark will be open from 12-4 pm between Tuesday, July 23 and Saturday, July 27 for pregame shopping.

DONATOS MOVIE NIGHT

Mark your calendars for Donatos Movie Night on Friday, August 2. Day Air Ballpark will be turned into the ultimate movie theatre. Bring a blanket, sit on the outfield grass, and come watch the family favorite, "Kung Fu Panda 4" (rated PG) on the 2,000-square-foot HD video board. Order a pizza from a Dayton-Area Donatos location between July 1 and August 2 to claim your 5 FREE TICKETS. This exclusive invite is compliments of Donatos Pizza.

DRAGONS FIRE NIGHT PRESENTED BY LION

Join us for Dragons Fire Night presented by LION on Saturday, August 10. Tickets for the game are $14, with $7 from every ticket sold going to the Hundred Club of Dayton. Dragons Fire Night includes an award recognition, honor guard, and plaza activities including touch-a-trucks, virtual firefighting, and more! To purchase tickets, visit daytondragons.com/firenight.

DRAGONS ON THE FIELD

Here are the scheduled Dragons starting pitchers:

Tuesday: LHP T.J. Sikkema

Wednesday: RHP Ryan Cardona

Thursday: RHP Brian Edgington

Friday: RHP Jose Franco

Saturday: RHP Mason Pelio

Sunday: RHP Gabriel Aguilera

Team update: Dragons third baseman Cam Collier was selected as MVP of the 2024 MLB All-Star Futures Game (Larry Doby Award) on July 13 in Arlington, Texas. Collier hit a home run in the game, helping the National League Futures to a 6-1 victory. Previous players selected to play in the Futures Game while they were playing for the Dragons included Wily Mo Pena (2001), J.C. Sulbaran (2009), Hunter Greene (2018), and Elly De La Cruz (2022).

DRAGONS ENTERTAINMENT

Tuesday, July 23

National Anthem: Meredith Mannier

Dragons Present in partnership with Winsupply: Possum Creek Ramblers

Wednesday, July 24

National Anthem: Dayton Metro Barbershop Chorus

Thursday, July 25

National Anthem: Centerville Jazz Band Leadership Team

Honor Guard: Northmont High School Jr. ROTC

Retirement Village People

Dragons Present in partnership with Winsupply: Centerville High School Jazz Band

Friday, July 26

National Anthem: Serena Ford

Honor Guard: Boy Scouts of America, Miami Valley Council

DJ Banana

Saturday, July 27

National Anthem: Katarina Lagodzinski

Dragons Present in partnership with Winsupply: Showboat Cloggers

Spotlight on Dayton: Showboat Cloggers

Sunday, July 28

National Anthem: Donna Rhodes

Princess Jade

Dragons Present in partnership with Winsupply: Miami Valley Dance Center

DRAGONS IN THE COMMUNITY

Tuesday, July 23: The Dayton Dragons 50/50 Raffle has a starting jackpot of $2,500! One lucky fan will win big in the Dragons 50/50 raffle. Fifty percent of the total pot will go to the winner and the other fifty percent of net proceeds will go to The Dayton Dragons Foundation. Raffle tickets are now available online at daytondragons5050.com and can be purchased at upcoming Dragons games between July 23 and July 28.

$5.00 receives Three (3) Raffle Tickets; or

$10.00 receives Ten (10) Raffle Tickets; or

$20.00 receives Forty (40) Raffle Tickets; or

$40.00 receives One Hundred (100) Raffle Tickets

Every Tuesday when the Dragons play at home, Penn Station helps keep the summer rolling with a Buy One Get One Coupon on sandwiches, redeemable Tuesday - Sunday at participating locations. Find your Penn Station location and download the coupon at daytondragons.com/pennstation.

Friday, July 26: Friday is a Dragons Friends and Family Game at Day Air Ballpark. Friends and Family games, presented by Wendy's, are the best deal in town! Get a Dragons ticket, Wendy's Biggie Bag meal voucher, and an exclusive Dragons hat. Friends and Family tickets start as low as $13. Fans can purchase tickets and check future Friends and Family dates at daytondragons.com/friends or by calling the Dragons box office at (937) 228-2287.

Star Wars characters will be inside Day Air Ballpark on Friday night.

Friday, the Dragons will host this season's second Boy Scout/Girl Scout Overnighter. Scouts begin the evening with a pre-game on-field parade (starting in the right field corner) at 6:15 pm. After the game, participants camp out on the Day Air Ballpark field and watch Super Mario Brothers on the giant videoboard. Tickets for the event are $14 for the game only or $25 for the game plus camping overnight. To purchase tickets, visit daytondragons.com, stop by the Dragons Box Office, or call 937-228-2287 ext. 117.

Burn off some energy playing games and running through inflatables at the Great Clips Fun Zone. Located behind the batter's eye near center field, the Great Clips Fun Zone is open during every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday game all season long. Fun Zone passes are only $10 for 15 plays. For more information, visit daytondragons.com/funzone.

Saturday, July 27: Dragons Baseball Buddies, presented by Kroger, will take the field with Dragons players before Saturday's game. Baseball Buddies receive a replica Dragons jersey, hat, tickets to the game, and a bag full of Dragons goodies. To participate, sign-up at your local Kroger, or visit daytondragons.com/buddies.

Located behind the batter's eye in center field, the Great Clips Fun Zone is back on Saturday. Fun Zone passes are only $10 for 15 plays. For more information, visit daytondragons.com/funzone.

Sunday, July 28: "Reds Day at the Dragons" will feature former Red Todd Benzinger along with Reds mascots Rosie Red and Mr. Redlegs, Reds Rally Pack, the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame, and vintage players representing the Cincinnati Red Stockings. In addition to these guest appearances, Dragons famous in-game entertainment will be Reds focused with Dragons Green Team members joined by Reds Rally Pack members. A special discounted ticket deal is available for Reds Day at the Dragons. For just $25 per ticket ($40 value), fans will receive one Dragons stadium ticket, one Dragons hat, and $5 in Dragons baseball bucks. To purchase tickets, visit fevo-enterprise.com/event/Reds24.

The Dragons Academic All-Star Program, presented by Edison State Community College, will recognize five College Credit Plus Students this season. College Credit Plus offers a unique opportunity for high school students to enhance and further their educational and career objectives at no cost. This year's fourth Academic All-Star is Riley Barhorst. Riley will be presented with a $1,000 scholarship from the Dayton Dragons Foundation before Sunday's game to assist with her future educational goals. To learn more about College Credit Plus at Edison State Community College, visit edisonohio.edu/ccp.

Dragons Baseball Buddies, presented by Kroger, will again take the field with Dragons players prior to Sunday's contest. Baseball Buddies receive a replica Dragons jersey, hat, tickets to the game, and a bag full of Dragons goodies. To participate, sign-up at your local Kroger, or visit daytondragons.com/buddies.

Post-game Kids Run the Bases presented by Graeter's Ice Cream is on Sunday. Line up behind section 104 at the conclusion of the game and join Heater, Gem, and the Green Team on the field for a lap around the bases. Kids who participate will receive a Graeter's Ice Cream coupon redeemable at participating locations.

The Great Clips Fun Zone returns Sunday. Burn off some energy playing games and running through inflatables behind the batter's eye near center field. Fun Zone passes are only $10 for 15 plays. For more information and to check future dates, visit daytondragons.com/funzone.

