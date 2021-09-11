'Birds Explode for Six-Run Fourth to Overcome FredNats

SALISBURY, MD - After falling in an early 5-0 hole, the Delmarva Shorebirds rallied for a 9-7 victory over the Fredericksburg Nationals on Saturday night at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.

Despite the Shorebirds (63-50) win over the Nationals (40-73), Delmarva gained no ground in the playoff hunt thanks to Salem's victory over Lynchburg.

Fredericksburg loaded the bases with one away in the second and plated two runs on a sacrifice fly that turned into two runs after an error. With two runners still on, Viandel Pena slapped a two-run double down the left field line to put the FredNats ahead 4-0.

Jordy Barley doubled to begin the third and then moved to third on a flyout. He then scored on a groundout off the bat of Leandro Emiliani, with an error allowing Emiliani to reach base.

Connor Pavolony walked to begin the third for Delmarva before Reed Trimble reached on a bunt base hit. Two outs later, Connor Norby and Colton Cowser ripped back-to-back RBI singles to cut the deficit to 5-2.

The Shorebirds struck gold with two outs in the fourth. With two on, Darell Hernaiz dropped in a single to plate two before a Donta' Williams single and Norby walk loaded the bases. Cowser then stepped up and poked a bases clearing double into the leftfield corner, vaulting Delmarva ahead 7-5. Coby Mayo scored Cowser to cap the frame with an RBI double to make it 8-5

Mayo struck with another RBI double in the sixth, plating Cowser again after he had singled and stole second.

Fredericksburg pushed across a run in the ninth on an infield single, but Rickey Ramirez punched out Jaden Fein to strand the bases loaded and preserve the 9-7 win for Delmarva.

Gregori Vasquez (3-0) picked up the win in relief for Delmarva. He went 2.1 frames, allowing one run on three hits, striking out one.

Michael Cuevas (1-8) suffered the loss for the FredNats, allowing eight runs on eight hits and three walks, striking out five.

Ramirez earned his fourth save of the season, allowing an unearned run on two hits and a walk, striking out one.

The Shorebirds wrap up their regular season home schedule on Sunday, September 12 against the FredNats. Jean Pinto (1-1, 1.96) goes for the Shorebirds against Jackson Rutledge for the FredNats (1-2, 7.24). First pitch is slated for 2:05 p.m. with pregame coverage beginning at 1:50 p.m. on MiLB.TV and Fox Sports 960 AM with Sam Jellinek on the call.

