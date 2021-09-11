11 Straight L's After Heartbreaker in Augusta

Omar Hernandez of the Columbia Fireflies

COLUMBIA, SC - The Fireflies mounted a comeback, getting to within one of the GreenJackets in the eighth, but they couldn't climb over the apex as they lost 6-4 Saturday evening at SRP Park.

A wild pitch in the top of the fifth that scored Burle Dixon to tie the game 2-2 started the Fireflies offensive momentum swing. After allowing three runs on two homers in the home half of the frame, Columbia (47-66) scored a run off an error in the sixth to make the score 5-3.

They didn't stop there, Omar Hernandez launched a double to left to score Enrique Valdez to draw the club within a single run, but that's as close as the club got in its 11th consecutive loss.

For a second consecutive night, the Fireflies scored the first run of the ballgame and again, it was a run handed to them by the GreenJackets. Luca Tresh rolled a ball to shortstop Cal Conley, who committed a throwing error that allowed Burle Dixon to score and the Fireflies to take the lead.

The lead wouldn't last long though, starter Wander Arias (L, 0-2) gave up a two-run homer to Justyn-Henry Malloy in the bottom of the first as Augusta retook the lead. Malloy had a two-homer evening, slamming a solo shot in the bottom of the fifth to put Augusta on top 5-2. The long ball was Augusta's medium of choice. Landon Stephens smoked his 21st bomb of the season off the scoreboard in left field to ice the game 6-4 in the eighth.

The Fireflies wrap up their series with the GreenJackets tomorrow at SRP Park at 6:35 pm. LHP Rylan Kaufman (2-4, 5.19 ERA) gets the nod for the Fireflies and Augusta counters with RHP James Acuna (2-0, 4.23 ERA).

