Malloy Homers Twice, Jackets Win Seventh Straight

September 11, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release







North Augusta, SC - Justyn-Henry Malloy had the first multi-homer game of his young career and the GreenJackets won 6-4 despite committing five errors. The win marks the seventh consecutive victory for Augusta - their longest winning streak of the season. Columbia has now lost 11 consecutive games.

On an emotional night honoring the 20th anniversary of the September 11th , 2001 attacks in New York, Columbia scored first. A single from Luca Tresh made it 1-0. The GreenJackets answer came in the home-half of the first inning. A two-run home run from Malloy made it a 2-1 Augusta lead.

Rainiery Rodriguez delivered four innings on the mound and he struck out six. In the 5th inning, Rolddy Munoz took over. He allowed two men to reach base to start the inning but limited the damage. A wild pitch scored only one and we were tied at two. Munoz went three innings out of the bullpen and allowed two runs, but only one was earned.

The GreenJackets response came quickly in the 5th. A leadoff double for Cal Conley ignited the offense. Cade Bunnell hit his 16th homer of the season. With the score 4-2, Malloy made it back-to-back home runs. The lead was extended to 5-2 on the second homer of the night for Malloy.

Columbia scored once in the sixth on a Peyton Wilson single to bring the score to 5-3. Malcolm Van Buren came on for 0.2 innings and allowed a run on an Omar Hernandez double. The Jackets lead was 5-4.

Peyton Williams entered with the bases loaded in the 8th and got the last out of the frame. Landon Stephens gave the Jackets a cushion. His 21st homer of the year put the Augusta lead at 6-4. In the ninth, Williams retired the side for his 5th save of the season.

NOTES:

* Landon Stephens is now one home run shy of Columbia's Juan Carlos Negret for the league lead.

* Christian Robinson extended his hitting streak to four games.

* Peyton Williams has not allowed a run in 5.1 innings in September.

HOMESTAND: Tuesday, September 7th - Sunday, September 12th vs Columbia Fireflies (Kansas City Royals)

Sunday, September 12th, 2021 vs Columbia Fireflies - 6:35 p.m.

* Entertainment begins at 5:00pm

* Service Industry Night - Show your paystub or work I.D. for $5 general admission/SRO Ticket (50% off)

* LAST GAME OF THE 2021 SEASON - IT'S A LUAU PARTY - BEE a Fan Appreciation Night

* Aloha! Let's celebrate YOU. The greatest fans in Minor League Baseball as we wrap-up another great season. Prize giveaways, specials and FUN all night long

* Sunday FUNday presented thanks to Shout 94.7 - Enjoy kid-friendly themes and activities during the game!

* Last BOOMing Fireworks Extravaganza of the season presented by Medical College of Georgia

* White Claw Pregame Concert Series

* The White Claw Pre-Game Concert will feature Josh Hilley (5:00-6:10 p.m.)

* Post-Game Kids Run the Bases

* Kids 12 and under can run the bases following the game presented By Shout 94.7 FM

The MLB Mandated clear bag policy is in effect for the 2021 season. For a complete rundown of SRP Park Gameday need to knows visit: https://www.milb.com/augusta/ballpark/srp-park-rules.

To stay up to date on all things GreenJackets follow us on social media: Facebook, Instagram and Twitterand sign up for the 'Jackets Buzz e-newsletter today by visiting https://bit.ly/AGJBuzz.

About SRP Park/Augusta GreenJackets

GreenJackets Baseball Tickets are on sale now and available online www.GreenJacketsBaseball.com. Join us to BEE a FAN all summer long at SRP Park.

2022 Augusta GreenJackets season seat memberships are on sale now. To learn more about the benefits and to get in on the 2021 action, visit www.gjmembers.com or call (803) 349-WINS (9467).

The Low-A East schedule is subject to change. It is the Low-A East and Major League Baseball's commitment to protecting the health and safety of players, club employees, and fans.

SRP Park is the anchor piece of Riverside Village, a live, work, "playball" development which includes apartment living, retail, restaurants, class "A" office space, and a Crowne Plaza Hotel and Conference Center. To learn more about SRP Park and hosting events and availability, visit www.thesrppark.com.

-GreenJackets -

NOTES:

* Landon Stephens inside-the-park home run was the first this year at SRP Park.

HOMESTAND: Tuesday, September 7th - Sunday, September 12th vs Columbia Fireflies (Kansas City Royals)

Saturday, September 11th, 2021 vs Columbia Fireflies - 6:05 p.m.

- Entertainment begins at 4:30pm

- Never Forget - 20th Anniversary of 9/11

o Flag Giveaway for the first 500 guests

- BOOMing Fireworks Show

o Back-to-Back BOOMing fireworks shows? You can't miss one of the most popular nights of the year in the CSRA!

* The White Claw Concert Series continues with a Pre-game concert from CSRA's Own Gone Again!

* Guests can enjoy $2 off White Claw until first pitch

* Another Saturday, another Anthony and London Thuan State Farm Family Saturday! Come on out and cheer on the Jackets!

* SweetWater Brewing Company Collector's Cup Series - Last one!

* All draft SweetWater Brewing Company Drafts are only $5 until 8pm in a collectors 21 oz cup! It's presented by SweetWater Brewing Company

* Comort Keeper's Baseball Bingo on a Saturday?! Yep. Grab a card when you come through the gates and play along!

* The Jackets will be wearing the specialty themed military-themed jerseys for the final time this season. The specialty jerseys will be auctioned off following the game with proceeds benefiting ForcesUnited.

Sunday, September 12th, 2021 vs Columbia Fireflies - 6:35 p.m.

* Entertainment begins at 5:00pm

* Service Industry Night - Show your paystub or work I.D. for $5 general admission/SRO Ticket (50% off)

* LAST GAME OF THE 2021 SEASON - IT'S A LUAU PARTY - BEE a Fan Appreciation Night

* Aloha! Let's celebrate YOU. The greatest fans in Minor League Baseball as we wrap-up another great season. Prize giveaways, specials and FUN all night long

* Sunday FUNday presented thanks to Shout 94.7 - Enjoy kid-friendly themes and activities during the game!

* Last BOOMing Fireworks Extravaganza of the season presented by Medical College of Georgia

* White Claw Pregame Concert Series

* The White Claw Pre-Game Concert will feature Josh Hilley (5:00-6:10 p.m.)

* Post-Game Kids Run the Bases

* Kids 12 and under can run the bases following the game presented By Shout 94.7 FM

The MLB Mandated clear bag policy is in effect for the 2021 season. For a complete rundown of SRP Park Gameday need to knows visit: https://www.milb.com/augusta/ballpark/srp-park-rules.

To stay up to date on all things GreenJackets follow us on social media: Facebook, Instagram and Twitterand sign up for the 'Jackets Buzz e-newsletter today by visiting https://bit.ly/AGJBuzz.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from September 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.