Birds Down Lake Country on Opening Day

May 10, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Oconomowoc, WI - The Canaries struck for three runs in the top of the first inning and Tanner Brown tossed five shutout frames as the Birds opened the 2024 season with a 4-2 triumph at Lake Country.

Jabari Henry and Jordan Barth delivered a pair of one-out singles in the first inning before Mike Hart walked to load the bases. Trevor Achenbach and Hunter Clanin each followed with RBI singles before a fielding error allowed Hart to score. Hart later crushed a solo homerun in the fifth inning to give Sioux Falls a four-run lead.

The DockHounds scored twice in the sixth inning and loaded the bases with two outs before Chris Hardin halted the threat with a strikeout. The Canaries bullpen tossed a shutout the rest of the way, with reigning American Association Relief Pitcher of the Year Charlie Hasty notching a pair of strikeouts as part of a scoreless ninth inning.

Henry finished 2-3 and reached base four times while Brown fanned two in his Canaries debut. The Birds (1-0) return to action Saturday night at 6:05pm.

