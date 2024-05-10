Opening Weekend Is Here

May 10, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release







SIOUX CITY, IA - The Sioux City Explorers open their 31 st season of baseball this weekend against the defending American Association Champions the Kansas City Monarchs at Lewis and Clark Park in Sioux City. The Explorers look to dethrone the 2023 champions tonight with game one of a three game series to start the American Association regular season at 7:05 p.m. The X's will look to get on the promotional scoreboard early with a winning weekend of promotions for our fans.

Explorers Opponent

The Kansas City Monarchs May 10-12

Friday May 10 - 7:05 p.m.

Opening Night! Delvin Zinn FREE t-shirt Presented by Absolute Screen Art. Be sure to stick around after the game when you can meet Delvin Zinn for pictures and autographs!

Saturday May 11 - 6:05 p.m.

The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a FREE Magnet Schedule Presented by Pioneer Auto.

Sunday May 12 - 4:05 p.m.

MOTHERS DAY CELEBRATION plus LITTLE LEAGUE DAY - Wear your Little League jersey and get in FREE!

MILITARY SUNDAYS: All military personnel can buy one ticket and get a second one FREE with valid ID! Presented by Liberty National Bank

ICE CREAM SUNDAYS: Fans can enjoy a FREE voucher for an ice cream sundae from A&W on top of enjoying our ice cream specialty of the day at our concessions! Plus kids can run the bases like their favorite Explorer!

Following the series, the Explorers will host West Division rivals the Lincoln Saltdogs Monday May 13 to Wednesday May 15.

For more information or for media requests, please feel free to reach out at 817-739-3693 . Tickets for the season can be purchased online as XSBaseball.com, in person at the Lewis and Clark Park Box Office or by calling 712-277-WINS. You can catch all the X's action on aabaseball.tv and on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM.

TUNE INTO ALL THE EXPLORERS ACTION ON KSCJ AND AABASEBALL.TV

