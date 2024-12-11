Birds Battle Back, Sting Sarnia in a Shootout, 5-4

SARNIA, Ont. - The Flint Firebirds tied the game and forced overtime with just 12.4 seconds remaining in regulation and went on to beat the Sarnia Sting in a shootout, 5-4, on Wednesday night at Progressive Auto Sales Arena. Chris Thibodeau had two goals and Jeremy Martin both scored and netted the game-winner in the shootout.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

With the Firebirds trailing 4-3 late in the third period, Flint was awarded a power play. The Birds pulled Nathan Day for an extra attacker and skated 6-on-4 for the better part of two minutes. Flint did not strike with the power play but shortly after it expired, Nathan Aspinall fed Kaden Pitre who fired a shot on net. Thibodeau deflected it in front of the net and the game was tied at four.

Following a scoreless OT, the game moved to a shootout. Both Day and Sarnia's Nick Surzycia stopped the first four shots they faced. Day made a save on Zach Filak in the fifth round which brought Martin up with a chance to win. He skated in and snapped a shot high past Surzycia to win it for the Firebirds, 5-4.

Flint improved to 2-1 in shootouts on the season, all of which have come against the Sting.

The Sting opened the scoring halfway through the first period. Flint turned the puck over in its own zone and Ryan Brown grabbed in in the slot. He snapped a shot past Day's glove and Sarnia took a 1-0 lead.

Later, with the Firebirds on the power play, Matthew Mania fed Urban Podrekar for a one-timer from the blue line. His shot sailed wide but bounced off the end boards and right to Thibodeau who was alone on the back post. Thibodeau steered the rebound home and Flint evened the score at one.

The Firebirds then took the lead when Hayden Reid snapped a shot through Surzycia from the bottom of the right circle. Sarnia answered with a Lukas Fischer power play goal then a Liam Beamish deflection goal that gave them a 3-2 lead.

Flint tied the game again when Martin swept a backhander home from inside the left circle. The Sting took their 4-3 lead on Beamish's second goal, a one-timer from point blank range.

Flint improved to 12-15-1-1 in the win while Sarnia earned a point and moved to 8-17-2-5.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Jeremy Martin has points in seven of his last night games. He scored the game-winner in the shootout on his first OHL shootout attempt...Chris Thibodeau's goals were his sixth and seventh of the season. It was his second two-goal game of the year...the Firebirds are now 3-1-0-1 against Sarnia this season. Four of the five games in the season series have gone to overtime or a shootout.

UP NEXT:

The Firebirds head home to take on the Owen Sound Attack on Saturday night. It's Flint Generals Night and the team will be wearing specialty, throwback jerseys that will be auctioned off postgame. There is a Flint Generals - Detroit Red Wings alumni game to take place at 3:30 p.m. prior to the Firebirds game. Puck drop at the Dort Financial Center is scheduled for 7 p.m.

