'Birds Bats Silenced by Hillcats Arms in 6-2 Loss

LYNCHBURG, VA - The Delmarva Shorebirds saw an early 2-0 lead slip away as Lynchburg battled back to claim a 6-2 win on Thursday night at Bank of the James Stadium.

The Shorebirds (3-3) managed to score first for the third straight night against the Hillcats (1-5) thanks to Noelberth Romero and Mishael Deson.

Romero ripped a double to start the third inning and was brought around to score by Deson a batter later as he collected a two-base hit of his own to put Delmarva ahead 1-0.

It was the Romero and Deson show again in the fifth to produce another run. Romero singled with one away and then advanced two bases on a wild pitch. After a strikeout, Deson beat out an infield single, scoring Romero, to make it 2-0.

Lynchburg struck for four in the bottom of the fifth to the lead. Isaiah Greene drew a leadoff walk and after a groundout moved him to second, he scored on a Yordys Valdes RBI single. Jake Fox pounded a double off the rightfield wall to put two in scoring position and Dayan Frias brought them both home with a base hit to vault Lynchburg ahead 4-2, with Frias going to second on the play as well. After a strikeout, Jorge Burgos rapped a single to right to score Frias and cap the four run frame.

Lynchburg brought home a run each in the seventh and eighth on RBI fielder's choices to cement their 6-2 win.

Zach Pettway (1-1) collected the win in relief for Lynchburg after allowing a run in an inning of work on two hits and two strikeouts.

Daniel Federman (0-1) swallowed the loss for the Shorebirds after conceding five runs on seven hits in 2.2 innings, walking two and striking out three.

Elvis Jerez earned the save for Lynchburg, his first of the year, allowing just a hit while striking out six.

Shane Davis started for Delmarva and provided four shutout innings, allowing just two hits and two walks while punching out five.

The Shorebirds will look to rebound against the Hillcats on Friday, April 15 at Bank of the James Stadium. Raúl Rangel (0-0, 9.00) is slated to go for Delmarva while Lynchburg will send out Trenton Denholm (0-0, 1.80). First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m. with pregame coverage of the game beginning at 6:15 p.m. with Sam Jellinek on the call on theshorebirds.com.

