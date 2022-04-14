Fireflies Seeking Stand up to Cancer Warriors of the Inning Nominees

COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies today announced that they are searching for Cancer Warriors of the Inning to be honored during Stand Up To Cancer Night at Segra Park Thursday, May 19. The Fireflies will recognize local Cancer Warriors: those who are survivors, currently fighting or who have lost their lives to the fight against cancer.

Fans can nominate Cancer Warriors online by sharing their Warrior's story. Nominations must be submitted by midnight Sunday, May 8. The Fireflies will be recognizing eight warriors during the game on Stand Up To Cancer Night. Each warrior who gets selected will receive two complimentary tickets to the Fireflies game May 19 vs the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at 7:05 pm.

The Fireflies return home April 19 to face-off against the Down East Wood Ducks for the first time in franchise history! When the Texas Rangers affiliate comes to town, the Fireflies will host their first Trash the Poop Dog Day of Summer, pass out a t-shirt giveaway and will blast-off a spectacular fireworks display.

Tickets for the upcoming games next week, and all 2022 Fireflies home games, are on sale now and can be purchased online at FirefliesTickets.com, by calling the Fireflies Box Office at 803-726-4487 or by visiting the Fireflies Box Office in-person at Segra Park. Individual game ticket prices range from $5 to $12 and premium seating options are available starting at $14 per person. All tickets will be sold on a first come first serve basis and are based upon availability.

