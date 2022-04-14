Rough Eighth Sinks Fireflies

April 14, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release









Edgar Martinez of the Columbia Fireflies

(Columbia Fireflies, Credit: Michael Leuck) Edgar Martinez of the Columbia Fireflies(Columbia Fireflies, Credit: Michael Leuck)

COLUMBIA, SC - The Fireflies ended up on the wrong end of a pitchers' duel after allowing three runs in the eighth to drop Thursday's contest at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Ballpark 4-1.

Patrick Halligan (L, 0-1) worked three scoreless frames prior to giving up back-to-back triples to Carson Williams and Dru Baker then a single to Willy Vasquez to give Charleston (3-3) a 3-1 lead. Jelfry Marte capped off the inning with a base knock that scored Bobby Seymour to give the two teams their final score.

The Fireflies (3-3) got the scoring started in the fourth, when Edgar Martinez scored from third on a wild pitch with the bases loaded. After that, Darryl Collins and Omar Hernandez fanned and Rubendy Jaquez flew out to end the inning.

The RiverDogs fought back in the home half of the inning on a solo homer to tie the game.

Pitching was the name of the game in tonight's game, both starters got the no decision despite twirling incredible starts. Noah Cameron went four innings, allowing a single earned run, while striking out seven hitters. He was countered by Antonio Jimenez who went 3.2 innings, allowing only two hits and an earned run.

Columbia continues their series with the RiverDogs tomorrow night at 7:05 pm at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Ballpark. RHP Luinder Avila (0-1, 16.88 ERA) gets the nod for Columbia and Charleston will use righty Logan Workman (1-0, 0.63 ERA) on the bump.

The Fireflies will return home April 19 where they'll play the Down East Wood Ducks for the first time. Down East will be in the Soda City for six games, including a t-shirt giveaway on Friday and a post-game fireworks show Saturday. For more information, visit ColumbiaFireflies.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.