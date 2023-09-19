Binghamton Takes Game One of Eastern League Division Series Over Somerset

September 19, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Somerset Patriots News Release









Somerset Patriots' Trey Sweeney at bat

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots' Trey Sweeney at bat(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots were defeated 9-2 by the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in Game 1 of the Eastern League Northeast Division Series at Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton, NY.

The loss drops Somerset's all-time postseason record to 4-2.

The series will shift to Somerset on Thursday night, as Richard Fitts for the Patriots, opposite of Dom Hamle at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, NJ.

RHP Blane Abeyta (3.1 IP, 4 ER, 5 H, 2 BB, 3 K, 1 HR) took the loss, after starting the game with three scoreless innings.

SS Trey Sweeney (2-for-4, RBI, R, HR, 2B) opened the scoring in the game with a solo home run in the third inning that gave the Patriots a 1-0 lead.

Sweeney was the only Patriot to collect multiple hits, making for his 25th total multi-hit game of the season out of 101 total games.

The homer was Sweeney's first since being reinstated off the 7-day injured list on September 12.

LF Elijah Dunham (1-for-4, RBI, R, 2 K) tacked on the Patriots' final run with a solo homer in the fifth inning.

RHP Zach Messinger (4.0 IP, 3 ER, 5 H, 2 BB, 6 K) finished the game with four innings of relief in his second Double-A outing.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.