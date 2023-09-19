Six-Run Fourth Propels Binghamton to Playoff Series-Opening Win Over Somerset

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (1-0, 74-61) exploded for six runs in the fourth inning, which led to a 9-2 victory over the Somerset Patriots in the opening game of the Northeast Division Series. The Ponies lead the best-of-three series 1-0.

With Somerset ahead 1-0 in the fourth with one out, Jeremiah Jackson hit a game-tying solo homer on a line drive to left field to make it 1-1. The Ponies went on to record five-straight hits. Rowdey Jordan singled, Agustin Ruiz singled, Hayden Senger hit a go-ahead RBI single, and Rhylan Thomas hit an RBI single to make it 3-1.

Jett Williams came to the plate with two on and two outs and clobbered a three-run homer to put Binghamton up 6-1. It marked the first home run of his Double-A career, and it capped off a six-run fourth inning.

Christian Scott struck out five batters over three innings of one-run ball. He allowed a solo homer to Trey Sweeney, which gave Somerset (0-1, 84-53) a 1-0 lead. Luis Moreno (1-0) was lights out in relief of Scott, allowing just one run over five innings with five strikeouts. He allowed a solo homer to Elijah Dunham in the fifth, which cut Binghamton's lead to 6-2.

The Ponies added two more runs in the seventh and one in the eighth. JT Schwartz smoked an RBI single in the seventh that made it 7-2. Jordan later followed with an RBI double that made it 8-2. Jordan had a three-hit game, his fourth in 2023, and his 20th multi-hit game of the season.

In the ninth inning, Mateo Gil led off with a double, and Schwartz drove him in with an RBI triple to make it 9-2.

Matt Minnick closed the game out and helped turn a 3-6-1 game-ending double play.

The Rumble Ponies will play the second game of the best-of-three series at Somerset on Thursday night at TD Bank Ballpark. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. and pregame coverage will begin at 6:20 p.m. on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

Postgame Notes: Jordan, Schwartz, and Jackson recorded multi-hit games...Williams and Schwartz drove in multiple runs...Ponies' pitchers combined to strike out 10 batters and walk just two...The Ponies are one win away from moving onto the Eastern League Championship Series.

