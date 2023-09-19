Ricky Tiedemann Promoted to Triple-A Buffalo

MANCHESTER, N.H. - The Toronto Blue Jays announced Tuesday that left-handed pitcher Ricky Tiedemann has been promoted from the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate, to the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons.

Tiedemann is currently the Blue Jays No. 1 prospect, the No. 2 left-handed pitching prospect and the No. 31 overall prospect in minor league baseball, according to MLB.com. This is the first time Tiedemann has been promoted to Triple-A. He is scheduled to make his Bisons debut later this week.

The 21-year-old southpaw debuted with the Fisher Cats on August 5, 2022 and struck out 72 batters in 43 innings across 15 starts over the past two seasons. This year, Tiedemann recorded his career-high in strikeouts on August 29 when he struck out 11 in 3.2 innings against Reading, retiring every batter faced via a strikeout.

Tiedemann also struck out every batter faced in his 2023 season debut on April 13 against Portland, punching out nine in three innings.

The Long Beach, Calif. native was drafted by the Blue Jays with the 91st overall selection in the third round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Golden West Junior College.

Tiedemann represented the Blue Jays in the 2022 MLB All-Star Futures Game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles and was an MiLB.com Blue Jays Organization All-Star in 2022 after striking out 117 batters in 78.2 innings with a 2.17 ERA across Single-A Dunedin, High-A Vancouver and Double-A New Hampshire.

