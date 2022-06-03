Binghamton Black Bears Announce 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears have released their schedule for the 2022-23 season and will welcome three new teams to the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.

Binghamton will host Elmira in the home opener on Friday, October 14 at 7 p.m. The Black Bears will also host Mississippi on October 21 and October 22, and Motor City on November 11 and November 12.

Date AWAY v HOME Time

Friday, October 14, 2022 Elmira v Binghamton 7:00pm

Friday, October 21, 2022 Mississippi v Binghamton 7:00pm

Saturday, October 22, 2022 Mississippi v Binghamton 7:00pm

Friday, November 11, 2022 Motor City v Binghamton 7:00pm

Saturday, November 12, 2022 Motor City v Binghamton 7:00pm

Saturday, November 19, 2022 Delaware v Binghamton 7:00pm

Wednesday, November 23, 2022 Danbury v Binghamton 5:00pm

Friday, December 2, 2022 Watertown v Binghamton 7:00pm

Saturday, December 3, 2022 Watertown v Binghamton 7:00pm

Saturday, December 10, 2022 Delaware v Binghamton 7:00pm

Friday, December 16, 2022 Watertown v Binghamton 7:00pm

Friday, December 23, 2022 Watertown v Binghamton 7:00pm

Saturday, December 31, 2022 Watertown v Binghamton 5:00pm

Friday, January 6, 2023 Port Huron v Binghamton 7:00pm

Saturday, January 7, 2023 Port Huron v Binghamton 7:00pm

Saturday, January 14, 2023 Watertown v Binghamton 7:00pm

Friday, January 27, 2023 Danbury v Binghamton 7:00pm

Friday, February 3, 2023 Danbury v Binghamton 7:00pm

Saturday, February 4, 2023 Danbury v Binghamton 7:00pm

Friday, February 17, 2023 Delaware v Binghamton 7:00pm

Friday, February 24, 2023 Carolina v Binghamton 7:00pm

Saturday, February 25, 2023 Carolina v Binghamton 7:00pm

Sunday, February 26, 2023 Carolina v Binghamton 3:00pm

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Elmira v Binghamton 7:00pm

Friday, March 31, 2023 Columbus v Binghamton 7:00pm

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Columbus v Binghamton 7:00pm

Friday, April 7, 2023 Delaware v Binghamton 7:00pm

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Elmira v Binghamton 7:00pm

