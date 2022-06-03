2022-23 Hat Tricks Schedule Announced

DANBURY, CT - The Federal Prospects Hockey League and the Danbury Hat Tricks have announced the 2022-23 regular-season schedule.

The Hat Tricks will play 56 games, split evenly with 28 home games and 28 road games.

Danbury will open the season with four consecutive home games, starting on Friday, Oct. 21 against the Delaware Thunder.

Highlights on the 2022-23 schedule include Opening Night, a Sunday-afternoon contest at home in March and a season-long five-game homestead to begin March. Danbury opens with two at home against the Thunder on Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22, then will host Binghamton on Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29.

On Friday and Saturday, Nov. 11 and 12, the Hat Tricks will host the Elmira Mammoth for the first time and will be the first of the three expansion teams the Hat Tricks will face this season.

The following weekend, the Hat Tricks will travel to Michigan to face the Motor City Rockers for the first time in franchise history. Danbury hosts Motor City for the first time on Friday and Saturday Dec. 9 and 10.

The final expansion team to come to Danbury will be the Mississippi Sea Wolves, when they travel north for a weekend-series on March 24 and 25.

Danbury will open 2023 at home with a weekend-series against the Carolina Thunderbirds on Jan. 6 and 7.

The regular season will come to a close on April 15 when the Hat Tricks travel to face the Port Huron Prowlers.

All Friday home games for Danbury will begin at 7:30 p.m., while Saturday home games will have a 7 p.m. puck-drop. The lone-Sunday home contest of the season will begin at 3 p.m. All times are subject to change.

