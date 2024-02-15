Binghamton Bests Elmira, 10-2

Elmira and Binghamton renewed the I-86 rivalry before the Super Bowl on Sunday and Elmira looked for more of the same results on Wednesday night after a 6-3 victory.

Binghamton was the recipient of a couple of early power plays and managed to jump on top during their second advantage as Josh Fletcher took advantage of a Daniel Stone rebound and put it behind Eli Bowers for the 1-0. lead. The River Sharks answered back with a hard work effort of their own on a Connor Smith slashing minor that led to Marquis Grant-Mentis putting a perfect pass across the zone for Bret Parker to slap into an empty net to tie the game at 1-1.

The Black Bears put on a full effort in the second as Connor Smith scored a hat trick, Fletcher added his second, Tyson Kirkby and Jesse Anderson also scored giving the Black Bears a commanding 7-1 lead going into the third and final period of the game.

Elmira swapped out their netminder as Chris Marsillo, the emergency back up netminder, entered the game for the third period. Binghamton continued to hammer away as Smith netted his fourth of the night and Liam Anderson added another for the Black Bears 9th of the game. The River Sharks had a late power play and Darius Davidson blasted a shot from the top of the circle past the outstretched McAnanama to close the gap to 9-2. Dan Wieber finished off the game scoring the 10th of the night to close the game out.

Bowers stopped 32 of 39 in the loss, while Marsillo stopped 14 of 17.

The River Sharks return home Friday night February 16th against the Blue Ridge Bobcats at 7:05pm. Get your tickets on Ticketmaster.com, the app, or by calling the box office at 607-734-PUCK. #FeartheFin

