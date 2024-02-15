FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

BINGHAMTON BLACK BEARS at ELMIRA RIVER SHARKS

Binghamton Bests Elmira, 10-2

by Jon Kliment

Elmira, NY - Elmira and Binghamton renewed the I-86 rivalry before the Super Bowl on Sunday and Elmira looked for more of the same results on Wednesday night after a 6-3 victory.

Binghamton was the recipient of a couple of early power plays and managed to jump on top during their second advantage as Josh Fletcher took advantage of a Daniel Stone rebound and put it behind Eli Bowers for the 1-0. lead. The River Sharks answered back with a hard work effort of their own on a Connor Smith slashing minor that led to Marquis Grant-Mentis putting a perfect pass across the zone for Bret Parker to slap into an empty net to tie the game at 1-1.

The Black Bears put on a full effort in the second as Connor Smith scored a hat trick, Fletcher added his second, Tyson Kirkby and Jesse Anderson also scored giving the Black Bears a commanding 7-1 lead going into the third and final period of the game.

Elmira swapped out their netminder as Chris Marsillo, the emergency back up netminder, entered the game for the third period. Binghamton continued to hammer away as Smith netted his fourth of the night and Liam Anderson added another for the Black Bears 9th of the game. The River Sharks had a late power play and Darius Davidson blasted a shot from the top of the circle past the outstretched McAnanama to close the gap to 9-2. Dan Wieber finished off the game scoring the 10th of the night to close the game out.

Bowers stopped 32 of 39 in the loss, while Marsillo stopped 14 of 17.

The River Sharks return home Friday night February 16th against the Blue Ridge Bobcats at 7:05pm.

DOUBLE DIGIT BARRAGE IN ELMIRA

by Brooks Hill

Elmira, NY - The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Elmira River Sharks 10-2 on Wednesday night. The win marks the first time this season the Black Bears have scored double digit goals. Connor Smith led the way with four goals.

In a low scoring first period, special teams would put both sides on the board. Binghamton struck on their second power play, Josh Fletcher knocked in a rebound, making it 1-0. Elmira's Bret Parker was able to find the equalizer three minutes later to tie the game. Binghamton had a 21-10 shot advantage, but the score was tied at 1-1.

Binghamton took control in the second frame, outscoring their opponents 6-0 in the middle period. Connor Smith would score back-to-back goals, which would be followed up by Fletcher's second tally of the night, shorthanded. Smith added his third for the hat trick, and Jesse Anderson and Tyson Kirkby decided to get involved in the scoring. Binghamton hit Elmira with the combo punches and led 7-1 after two.

10 minutes into the final period, Smith would score his fourth and final goal, but the Black Bears were not finished. Defensemen Dan Wieber and Liam Anderson both found the scoresheet with their respective second goals of the season. Binghamton wins 10-2 and scores double digits goals for the first time this season.

Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.binghamtonblackbears.com

WYTHEVILLE BOBCATS at CAROLINA THUNDERBIRDS

Kraemer Nets Hat Trick, Carolina Downs Blue Ridge, 4-1

Thunderbirds go wire-to-wire to improve to 8-0-0 against Bobcats

by Brendan Reilly

Winston-Salem, NC -Roman Kraemer scored 15 seconds into the 1st period and picked up a hat-trick within the first minute of the 2nd period for the Carolina Thunderbirds to handle the Blue Ridge Bobcats, 4-1, Wednesday evening in Winston-Salem.

In the 1st period, Carolina (25-8-1) found the back of the net on a rebound opportunity in front for Kraemer after Jiri Pestuka crashed the net, putting the Thunderbirds ahead 1-0 just 15 seconds in. Blue Ridge (10-20-5) settled into the game but couldn't beat Cody Karpinski and late in the 1st, Kraemer again beat Bobcats netminder Connor Green on a backhand feed from Pestuka doubling the lead, 2-0.

With 1:18 remaining in the period, Vladislav Vlasov snuck a snapshot past Karpinski, making it a 2-1 game heading into the 1st intermission.

After the intermission, Kraemer again found the back of the net. On a bouncing puck, Kraemer beat Green on a backhand attempt, securing his first FPHL hat trick and building the lead back to two, 3-1.

Carolina held that advantage going to the 3rd period and after Blue Ridge hit the post multiple times in the 3rd, Petr Panacek put the finishing touches on the Bobcats with an empty net goal with 47 seconds left securing the three points for Carolina in a 4-1 victory.

In the win, Kraemer accounted for four points with three goals and an assist, Pestuka had four assists on the evening, and Petr Panacek finished the night with three points as the line combined for 11 points.

With the win, Carolina improves to 8-0-0 all-time against Blue Ridge and now the Thunderbirds turn their attention to the Mississippi Sea Wolves on Friday. Puck drop from the Mississippi Coast Coliseum is set for 8:05 p.m. EST from Biloxi on Friday.

