Motor City Rockers Raise $2,000 for Fredi 'The PizzaMan' Foundation

The Motor City Rockerspresented a $2,000 donation to Fredi 'The PizzaMan' Foundation, a 501c3 dedicated to equipping sensory rooms in Michigan schools and public spaces, at its Feb. 9 home game.

A check presentation was made to Gary Gieraltowskirepresenting Fredi 'The PizzaMan' Foundation. The donation was made possible through an online auction featuring game-worn jerseyswith purple, black, and grey puzzle pieces on Autism Awareness Night on Jan. 27.

Founder Fredi Bello gained national attention in 2021 when Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy declared his Melvindale-based pizza the best in metro Detroit. After his son was diagnosed with autism, Bello started the Fredi 'The PizzaMan' Foundation, a 501(c)(3),dedicated to equipping sensory rooms in Michigan schools and public spaces. Sensory rooms offer a therapeutic and calm space for children with autism and other special needs. In addition, The Foundation aims to promote Autism acceptance and honorASD teachers for the great work they provideto children.

The Rockers are proudly committed to supporting important causes and programs in the community by raising both funds and awareness.

