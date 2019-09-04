Biloxi Shuckers Playoff Roster Announced

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers, Double-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, announced their roster for the first round of the BC® Powder Southern League Playoffs on Wednesday. Highlights of the roster include the return of RHP Devin Williams to pitch out of the Shuckers bullpen and the activation of RHP Dylan File from the temporary inactive list.

Biloxi begins their best-of-five series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Wednesday night at 6:35 pm. The 25-man active roster breaks down with five starting pitchers, eight relief pitchers, three catchers, six infielders and three outfielders.

Starting Pitchers (5)

RHP Alec Bettinger, RHP Dylan File, RHP Bowden Francis, RHP Drew Rasmussen, LHP Cameron Roegner.

Relief Pitchers (8)

LHP Clayton Andrews, RHP Anthony Bender, LHP Daniel Brown, RHP Nate Griep, RHP Jon Olczak, RHP Tyler Spurlin, RHP Justin Topa and RHP Devin Williams.

Catchers (3)

Alexander Alvarez, Mario Feliciano and Max McDowell.

Infielders (6)

Luis Aviles Jr., Bruce Caldwell, Jake Gatewood, Devin Hairston, C.J. Hinojosa, Weston Wilson.

Outfielders (3)

Cooper Hummel, Joantgel Segovia and Dillon Thomas.

All Shuckers games for the 2019 Southern League playoffs can be heard locally in Biloxi on Cruisin' WGCM AM 1240/100.9 FM, TuneIn Radio or the MiLB First Pitch App and can be seen on MiLB.TV. Fans can save $10 off their subscription when they use the promo code 'Shuckers' at checkout.

With the 2020 Southern League schedule announced, Shuck Nation Memberships for the 2020 season are available by calling 228-233-3465 or by visiting the Biloxi Shuckers front office. The Biloxi Shuckers will host Game 1 and Game 2 of the South Division Championship Series on September 4 & 5 at MGM Park. Tickets for all six potential playoff games at MGM Park are on sale now.

