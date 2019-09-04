Reds Sending Players to Arizona Fall League

September 4, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release





The Arizona Fall League is a showcase for some of the best and brightest prospects across the baseball landscape to continue to hone their skills after MiLB schedules end. The rosters were revealed today, and the Cincinnati Reds will send a pretty potent eight-man contingent west to The Land of the Endless Strip Mall, with former 1st round picks Jonathan India and Tyler Stephenson headlining the crew.

While India and Stephenson obviously are recognizable names for their prospect status and draft history, they're far from the only talented players heading west. Both CF Stuart Fairchild and SS/2B Jose Israel Garcia will be joining them as position players, and all four of them will almost certainly be ranked among the team's Top 10 overall prospects by this winter based on their performances during the 2019 season.

As for the pitchers, it's a bit less star-studded, but still an important group. Each of Jordan Johnson, Diomar Lopez, Dauri Moreta, and Cory Thompson will join that foursome of position players. Thompson, now 24, you might remember as the Reds 5th round pick from back in 2013, as he was originally an infielder before switching to the mound full time, and he split time between A+ Daytona and AA Chattanooga this season.

The Reds will be playing for the Glendale Desert Dogs, in case you're looking for a new hat for your collection.

Play will begin on September 18th.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from September 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.