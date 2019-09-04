Biloxi Shuckers Homestand Highlights September 4 & 5

BILOXI, MS - The 2019 Southern League playoffs commence at MGM Park on Wednesday night with the Biloxi Shuckers matching up against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos in a best-of-five series. The Shuckers will host Games One and Two at home on Wednesday, September 4 and Thursday, September 5, with both games starting at 6:35 pm.

Game One - BC® Powder South Division Championship Series and All-You-Can-Eat Wednesday: Wednesday, September 4 @ 6:35 pm

The Shuckers open the BC® Powder South Division Championship Series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos with an all-you-can-eat option at MGM Park. Purchase an all-you-can-eat ticket for $20 in the Community Bank Terrace or upgrade your game ticket for $10 to gain access to an all-you-can-eat buffet that includes hot dogs, hamburgers, pizza, barbeque and more! Space is limited, so purchase your ticket now. Gates open at 5:30 pm for a 6:35 pm first pitch.

In the opener of the series, the Shuckers will send RHP Alec Bettinger to the mound, who has pitched at least six innings in each of his last seven starts. He'll be opposed by Blue Wahoos RHP Jhoan Duran, who was promoted to the Blue Wahoos on July 25 and will face off against the Shuckers for the first time.

Game Two - BC® Powder South Division Championship Series and Double Play Thursday presented by Polk's Meat Products, Yuengling, Coca-Cola and Kicker 108 and College Fair Night: Thursday, September 5 @ 6:35 pm

Cheer on the Shuckers as they continue their playoff matchup with the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and enjoy a double play special! Roll a pair with $2 Yuengling drafts, $2 hot dogs, $2 Coca-Cola products and $3 draft beer specials. Fans can also purchase 'The Double Play,' which includes two Reserved Level tickets and two drink vouchers for $10 in advance and $12 on the day of the game.

Thursday is also College Fair Night, with representatives from colleges around the Gulf Coast and the Southeast, including William Carey, the University of Southern Mississippi, Mississippi College, the University of Louisiana-Lafayette, MGCCC, Samford University, Millsaps College, University of Mississippi for Women and the University of Alabama, set up on the concourse with information for students.

Take in the postseason action from the Beer Garden Bullpen seats, located at the top of Section 114 right in front of the Buena Vista Beer Garden. Tickets to the Beer Garden Bullpen seats are $15 and include three, 4 oz. samples of select craft beers from the Beer Garden.

In Game Two, RHP Dylan File will toe the slab for the Shuckers. File has gone 9-2 with a 2.79 ERA in his 13 appearances with the Shuckers and has departed in line for the win in 11 of his 13 appearances. Pensacola will counter with RHP Griffin Jax, who has gone 4-5 with a 2.27 ERA in 20 starts with the Blue Wahoos this season. Gates open at 5:30 pm for a 6:35 pm first pitch.

Biloxi will travel to Pensacola to take on the Blue Wahoos for Game Three of the BC® Powder South Division Championship series on Friday, September 6 at 6:35 pm. Since the Shuckers clinched the First and Second Half Titles in the South Division, Games 4 and 5 (both if necessary) will be at MGM Park on Saturday, September 7 at 6:35 pm and on Sunday, September 8 at 5:05 pm.

All Shuckers games for the 2019 Southern League playoffs can be heard locally in Biloxi on Cruisin' WGCM AM 1240/100.9 FM, TuneIn Radio or the MiLB First Pitch App and can be seen on MiLB.TV. Fans can save $10 off their subscription when they use the promo code 'Shuckers' at checkout.

With the 2020 Southern League schedule announced, Shuck Nation Memberships for the 2020 season are available by calling 228-233-3465 or by visiting the Biloxi Shuckers front office. The Biloxi Shuckers will host Game 1 and Game 2 of the South Division Championship Series on September 4 & 5 at MGM Park. Tickets for all six potential playoff games at MGM Park are on sale now.

