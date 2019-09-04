Daulton Varsho Named Southern League Player of the Month

September 4, 2019 - Southern League (SL) News Release





MARIETTA, GA - The Southern League of Professional Baseball Clubs are proud to announce that Jackson Generals catcher Daulton Varsho has been named the Southern League Player of the Month for August. Varsho is the second straight Generals player to earn Player of the Month honors and will be the Southern League's representative for MiLB's Player of the Month Award presented by Uncle Ray's.

Varsho, 23, was selected as Player of the Month following a successful stretch run for Jackson in which he led all qualified players in batting average (.391), slugging percentage (.707), OPS (1.143), runs scored (26), and total bases (65). Across 24 games last month, the Chili, Wisconsin native also ranked among the league leaders in numerous other categories including hits (36, T-1st), runs batted in (17, T-10th), on-base percentage (.436, 4th), and stolen bases (5, T-8th).

Behind the plate, MLB Pipeline's no. 9 overall catching prospect threw out 40 percent of would-be base-stealers while recording a .992 fielding percentage and allowing only one passed ball. As a team, the Generals went 18-10 with Jackson pitchers recording a league-low 3.01 team ERA (82 ER/245.0 IP). For the first time in his professional career, Varsho also played center field; making four starts and posting a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage across seven total chances.

With the 2019 regular season in the rear-view mirror, Varsho finished as the league leader in runs scored (85), total bases (206), slugging percentage (.520), and OPS (.898). He also ranked among the league's best in batting (.301, T-2nd), hits (119, T-6th), on-base percentage (.378, 4th), and stolen bases (21, T-9th).

The Arizona Diamondbacks selected Varsho as the no. 68 overall pick in the 2017 MLB Amateur Draft out of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. With the Generals this year, he was named a Southern League midseason and postseason All-Star in addition to starting as the National League's designated hitter in the 2019 Futures Game. He was also named the Southern League's Player of the Week for games played during August 5-11.

MLB Pipeline has Varsho tabbed as the Arizona Diamondbacks no. 5 prospect. He has been named an MiLB.com Organizational All-Star each of the last two seasons.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from September 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.