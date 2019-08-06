Biloxi Shuckers Claim Inaugural Seafood Buffet Rivalry

BILOXI, MS - In the first year of the Seafood Buffet Rivalry between the Biloxi Shuckers, Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and Pensacola Blue Wahoos, the Shuckers emerged victorious in the three-team competition. The Shuckers will receive a pound of wahoo and a pound of jumbo shrimp from their two I-10 rivals.

"With the stakes raised a little this season, we're thrilled that the Shuckers were able to come out on top," said Biloxi Shuckers General Manager Hunter Reed. "We feel this competition was a lot of fun for everyone involved. It was a hard-fought season series against Jacksonville and Pensacola, but we're looking forward to a seafood feast at MGM Park."

Introduced at the start of the 2019 season, the Seafood Buffet Rivalry was a partnership between the three clubs in a round-robin competition. With the teams playing a total of 60 games against each other during the Southern League season, a pound of seafood was wagered by each team, bringing the winning team one pound of seafood from each of the losing squads.

Over 40 games against Jacksonville and Pensacola, the Shuckers went 23-17, going 11-9 against Pensacola and 12-8 against the Jumbo Shrimp. Pensacola had the most wins over one team in the series, claiming 13 victories over Jacksonville across 20 meetings during the season. The Blue Wahoos finish the 2019 Seafood Buffet series with a 22-18 record.

"Though the Jumbo Shrimp came up a little short, we were delighted to be a part of this competition with our seafood brethren in the Southern League," said Jumbo Shrimp General Manager Harold Craw. "Congratulations to Biloxi on their impending pound of Jumbo Shrimp and we look forward to this rivalry series for years to come."

The Jumbo Shrimp rebounded from a 5-15 record in the first half of the Southern League season, earning ten victories in the second half, the highest win number among the three squads in the second half. Jacksonville concludes the inaugural Seafood Buffet Rivalry with a 15-25 record.

