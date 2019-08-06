Phoenix Sanders Named BC Relief Pitcher of the Month

MARIETTA, GA - The Southern League of Professional Baseball Clubs are proud to announce that Montgomery Biscuits RHP Phoenix Sanders has been named the BC® Relief Pitcher of the Month for July. Sanders is the second straight Biscuits bullpen arm to win the award.

Sanders, 24, earns his award after converting all six of his save opportunities; leading the league in that category last month while posting a 0-0 record alongside a 0.79 ERA (1 ER/11.1 IP) with three walks and 16 strikeouts. He finished eight of the nine games he appeared in, and Montgomery wound up going 8-1 in games which Sanders pitched.

In 37 games (one start) for Montgomery this season, Sanders has registered a 3-3 record with a 1.81 ERA (10 ER/49.2 IP) and converted 15 of his 18 save opportunities. The Augsburg, Germany native was named a Southern League midseason All-Star earlier this year and pitched 0.2 scoreless innings for the North Division. He made his Triple-A debut on August 1st, tossing 1.2 frames as part of a 7-6 victory for the Durham Bulls before being reassigned to the Biscuits earlier this week.

The Tampa Bay Rays selected Sanders in the 10th round of the 2017 MLB Amateur Draft out of the University of South Florida. In 86 career minor league games (six starts), Sanders has converted 18 saves and logged a 3.03 ERA (52 ER/154.1 IP) with 187 strikeouts.

The Southern League - BC® Relief Pitcher of the Month is presented by BC® Powder, a well-known brand throughout the Southeast and the Official Pain Reliever of the Southern League. The award is given to the league's most outstanding relief pitcher over the past month based on both statistical success and situational prowess.

