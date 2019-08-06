Didder, Roney Named Farm Bureau Players of the Week

August 6, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release





PEARL, MS - Mississippi Braves infielder/outfielder Ray-Patrick Didder and right-handed pitcher Bradley Roney have been named Farm Bureau Player and Pitcher of the Week. The Awards were given for their performances for the M-Braves from July 29 - Aug. 5.

Didder, 24, takes home the award for the first time this season. Over eight games, Didder hit .321 (9-for-28) with seven runs, two RBI, five walks, four stolen bases, two hit-by-pitches, and a .457 on-base percentage. The right-handed batter is currently on a four-game on-base streak.

The Cura Cabai, Aruba native, has played in 91 games this season at Mississippi, hitting .204 (55-for-270) with 40 runs, 13 doubles, one triple, four home runs, 23 RBI, 19 stolen bases, 42 walks and an on-base percentage of .339. During the second half, he's batting .265 (30-for-113) with a .403 on-base percentage.

Didder has played both shortstop and center field during the 2019 season. Didder has played shortstop 79 times this season with a fielding percentage of .952 with 101 putouts, 176 assists, and turning 45 double plays while committing 14 errors. Didder has played center field ten times this season with a fielding percentage of .938 with 14 putouts, one assist, turning one double play with one error.

The Atlanta Braves signed Didder as a free agent to a minor league contract in April 2013.

Roney, 26, the Southern Mississippi product takes home the award for the first time. Roney made three appearances last week, logging 5.0 scoreless innings on one hit with nine strikeouts, two walks, and recorded a save on July 31 against Mobile.

The Wetumpka, Alabama native has pitched in 13 games this season with an ERA of 3.24 (6 ER/16.2 IP) recording 24 strikeouts and eight walks with opposing batters hitting .203 with 12 hits for a WHIP of 1.20. Roney hasn't allowed a run over his last seven outings and 9.0 innings, striking out 14 and walking three.

The Atlanta Braves drafted Roney in the 8th round of the 2014 draft out of the University of Southern Mississippi.

The M-Braves will begin their series at Jacksonville on Wednesday night. RHP Connor Johnstone (4-2, 3.66) will make the start for Mississippi against a to be determined starter for the Jumbo Shrimp. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 pm CT with coverage beginning at 5:50 pm on 103.9 WYAB, TuneIn Radio, First Pitch App, and MiLB.tv (subscription required).

The M-Braves will return to Trustmark Park for an 11-game homestand in ten days against the Birmingham Barons and Pensacola Blue Wahoos. The homestand features Clunker Car Night and Thirsty Thursday on Aug.15, Austin Riley Kids T-Shirt Giveaway, and Post-Game Fireworks on Friday, Aug. 16 and another Post-Game Fireworks Show and Princess Night on Saturday, Aug. 17.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.