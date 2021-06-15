Biloxi Loses Shootout with Trash Pandas in Series Opener

MADISON, AL - In a game that featured 22 combined hits and 14 combined runs, the Biloxi Shuckers (13-24) fell to the Rocket City Trash Pandas (19-17) 8-6 on Tuesday night at Toyota Field.

With the game tied at 6-6 in the bottom of the seventh inning, LHP Leo Crawford (L, 1-4) came out for his fourth inning of relief work. The southpaw allowed a base runner on a walk and a fielder's choice before facing Izzy Wilson with two outs in the frame. Wilson hit a two-run homer, his league-leading 11th of the season, to put the Trash Pandas ahead 8-6. RHP Oliver Ortega (W, 1-2) retired the Shuckers in order in the eighth inning, and RHP Connor Higgins (S, 5) walked Brice Turang in the ninth but retired the other three Biloxi batters he faced to record the save.

After the Trash Pandas took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first, the Shuckers climbed back into the game in the second. Luis Castro worked a ten-pitch at bat before launching his third home run of the year, a solo shot to left, that brought the Shuckers within two runs. Chad Spanberger doubled with two outs and came in to score on a Cam Devanny single, drawing Biloxi within one at 3-2.

Rocket City added a run on a steal of home in the bottom of the second, but extra-base hits from the middle of the order helped level the score for Biloxi. Tyler Friis led off with a single and came in to score on a Payton Henry triple off the right-field wall. Alexander Palma then doubled to the left-field gap to knot the game at 4-4, but the Shuckers stranded Palma at third with less than two outs in the frame.

A Mitch Nay two-run homer in the bottom of the third inning moved Rocket City back in front 6-4, but yet again the Shuckers rallied. Ryan Aguilar drew a walk and Friis doubled, putting two men in scoring position for Henry. The Shuckers catcher laced a single to right field, easily scoring both runners to tie the game at 6-6.

