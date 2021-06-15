Barons Blank M-Braves to Open Homestand on Tuesday

June 15, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Mississippi Braves News Release







PEARL, MS - After an 8-4 road trip, the Mississippi Braves returned to Trustmark Park on Tuesday to begin a 12-game homestand. The Birmingham Barons were first up, and the first-place Barons greeted the M-Braves back home with a 7-0 defeat.

Odalvi Javier (L, 3-1) got off to a great start on Tuesday night for the M-Braves (20-17), tossing 4.0 shutout innings with six strikeouts, including working around trouble in the third and fourth innings.

The 24-year-old right-hander couldn't escape a jam in the fifth inning, and the Barons (23-13) got on the scoreboard first. Columbia, MS native Ti'Quan Forbes had three hits in the series opener and started the rally with a single. After a pitch hit JJ Muno, Laz Rivera hit a two-run single to put Birmingham up 2-0. Former Twins outfielder Zach Granite followed with an RBI single to make it 3-0.

Javier left in the sixth inning after 5.1 innings in his seventh start, yielding more than one run for the first time in 2021 - three runs (two earned) on five hits with one walk and seven strikeouts. Emmanuel Ramirez recorded the final two outs in the sixth, to keep the score 3-0.

Sean McLaughlin took over in the seventh inning and Birmingham started another rally with one out. On four straight hits, capped by a two-run double by White Sox No. 6 prospect Micker Adolfo, the Barons raced out to a 6-0 advantage. Rivera made it 7-0 in the eighth inning with a solo home run, his fourth on the season.

After Kurt Hoekstra pitched a perfect ninth inning for the Braves, the offense threatened in the bottom of half. Trey Harris and Shea Langeliers singled, but both were stranded. Langeliers stretched his on-base streak to eight games. Justin Dean doubled in the fourth inning, his 10th on the season, placing him in a tie for second place in the league for two-baggers.

Zach McClure (W, 1-2) earned his first win with 5.0 innings of one-hit baseball, and Barons' relievers Jake Elliott and Zach Muckenhirn combined for the three-hit shutout.

The M-Braves will look to bounce back on Wednesday night at Trustmark Park in game two of the six-game series with the White Sox affiliate. RHP A.J. Puckett (0-1, 2.93) will start for the Braves against Moss Point, MS native and former Mississippi State LHP Konnor Pilkington (1-1, 2.80). The first pitch is set for 6:35 pm with coverage on 103.9 WYAB, mississippibraves.com, and MiLB FirstPitch app.Â

Wednesday's Promotions:

First Responders Day- All First Responders (Military/Veterans/Fire/Police) and Healthcare workers receive FREE ADMISSION each Wednesday home game at Trustmark Park. Just show your work badge at the box office. AMR presents first Responders Day

Join Us 4 a Jackson - Every Wednesday, "Join Us 4 A Jackson" and let $20 get you (4) Field Level Tickets and (4) 16 oz. Fountain Drinks! Additional tickets may be purchased for just $5.

Wine Wednesday: Every M-Braves Wednesday game is a Wine Wednesday featuring a local Sommelier along with Wine Tasting, Wine Trivia, and great prizes. The Wine Tasting will take place on the First Base Party Deck from 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm, and there is no additional charge for admission along with your game ticket.

For tickets or more information about the M-Braves, visit mississippibraves.com or call 888-BRAVES4.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from June 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.